How To Start School Chalk Production Business In Nigeria Without Stress

SCHOOL CHALK PRODUCTION BUSINESS IN NIGERIA

Are you looking for a profitable business in Nigeria that requires small startup capital and a little space in your house to operate from?

If yes, then read forward because in this article you will know how to start School Chalk production business in Nigeria and also learn how to make profit from it.

The demand for Chalk as a classroom writing or teaching tool in Nigeria school as steady increased over years due to increased number of new public and private schools being established yearly in the country.

The high demand for School Chalk across Nigeria has really created a very big investment opportunity for investors who desire to a start scale School Chalk production business in Nigeria.

If you are really interested in School Chalk production business in Nigeria, I will say thumps up because you can actually make more than N150, 000/month right from the comfort of your house.

REQUIREMENT FOR SCHOOL CHALK PRODUCTION BUSINESS

So to start your own profitable School Chalk making business in Nigeria below is the necessary requirement needed.

BUSINESS PLAN

To know a profitable School Chalk Production business anywhere in the world it is necessary you carry out a research/Feasibility studies. This will help you to know the best location where it will thrive, the required skills and the startup capital required.

After the research/Feasibility studies, then you can now write a comprehensive business plan to guide you in implementing the School Chalk production business in Nigeria.

The Chalk production business plan can also be used as a working document you will present to investors/banks for a loan.

BUSINESS REGISTER YOU CHALK BUSINESS

To do your School Chalk production Business in Nigeria without any hindrance in the country, it is good to register your Chalk making business with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

Failure to register your business in Nigeria with (CAC) means the following as stated below.

You are operating an illegal business in Nigeria which will prompt relevant government agencies to take legal action against you.

Not registering your business in Nigeria will be a great disservice to your rice mill business because you wouldn’t be able to open a bank account for the business in Nigeria

Banks will not honor bank cheques written in your company’s name because it’s not registered.

Getting large supply contracts from government and big Private schools will be difficult because they prefer to deal with a registered company.

So please try as much as possible to get your School Chalk production business registered in Nigeria with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and you can register as a venture, enterprises or Limited Liability Company.

STARTUP CAPITAL NEEDED (FINANCE)

The initial capital required for a small scale School Chalk production business in Nigeria, stands at about N150, 000 and above.

The startup amount stated above covers cost of equipment, Chalk making raw materials, operational cost and miscellaneous expenses.

SUITABLE LOCATION

You can start your School Chalk production business in one room in your house, so you don’t need to worry too much about not having money to rent a shop or an office. But as your business grow and you now have enough funds, you may then rent a bigger space to expand your Chalk making business.

EQUIPMENT/MACHINES

The main startup equipment/machinery needed for School Chalk production business in Nigeria is the Chalk mold or Chalk molding machine, Hand Brush, Hand Gloves and Mixing Bowl or bucket.

EMPLOY CAPABLE WORKFORCE

You alone can’t do all the work that is needed to be done in the proposed Chalk making business; therefore you will need to employ other persons to work with you.

You will need to employ one or two people to help you in the School Chalk production and packaging process.

CHALK PRODUCTION RAW MATERIALS

The raw materials needed for School Chalk production business are as follows.

Packaging Materials e.g Chalk branded cartons and nylon bags.

Bags of POP (Plaster of Paris)

Bags of Calcium Carbonate

SCHOOL CHALK PRODUCTION PROCESS

The process involved in School Chalk production business in Nigeria is very simple and easy to follow. See the step by step Chalk production process below.

STEP ONE

First thing to do when producing Chalk is to Pour some quantity of POP into a bucket or mixing bowl, add some water and then use your hand to mix it thoroughly until it forms a paste.

STEP TWO

This step involves using a paint hand brush to lubricate the surface of the chalk mold properly. You can use any cooking oil as lubricant to lubricate the POP, the steering stick, and the Chalk mold.

STEP THREE

Now arrange the Chalk mold then turn the pasty mixture into the mold and allow it for 15- 20mins to solidify before loosening the Chalk mold.

STEP FOUR

Drying of the Chalk: Now when you are very sure that the mixture inside the mold is formed, then loose the mold and collect the chalk produced for sun drying or use mechanical drying method if you have the drying machine.

STEP FIVE

After sun drying the Chalk for about 2-3 days, pack the chalk into a branded carton packs and your chalk is ready for supply to schools in Nigeria.

MARKETING/DISTRIBUTION

To make sales and generate revenue from your School Chalk production business in Nigeria, there’s need to put in place effective distribution and marketing system for your product.

To make sales you will have create a serious public awareness by placing advertisements in Newspapers, Radio/TV and online social media platforms. Through these mediums you will be able to reach schools and distributors and the general public at large.

CONCLUSION

I believe with the ideas stated in this article: How to Start Profitable School Chalk Production Business in Nigeria, you can now start your own profitable School Chalk production business without stress.

Remain bless

