2020 International Student Merit Scholarships At University of Central Arkansas – USA

Scholarships At University of Central Arkansas – USA

The University of Central Arkansas – USA is inviting international students for the International Student Merit Scholarships which will be awarded to applicants who are interested in pursuing a degree program at the Institution. This scholarship support will provide the amount of $7,000 for the first year of undergraduate study at the University.

The Merit Scholarship is awarded on a competitive basis using the following criteria: GPA, SAT/ACT score, TOEFL/IELTS score, Essay, and Letter of Recommendation. Please see below for a full list of the eligibility requirements and the application process.

Also Apply: $8,333 MBA Scholarships At AMBA Business School

Application Deadline:

March 31

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Awards: $7,000

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants must be applying for an undergraduate program of study at the university

Applicants must enroll in a minimum of 12 UCA undergraduate credit hours.

Applicants must meet the English language requirements of the university

How To Apply:

To apply for the Merit Scholarship, please complete the application and upload the required documents to the application.

Documents required for scholarship (to be uploaded to application):

Essay

An essay (250 word maximum) should be written in the English language and should describe the career goals you hope to achieve as a result of your studying at the University of Central Arkansas. DO NOT SUBMIT AN ADMISSION ESSAY AS YOUR SCHOLARSHIP ESSAY.

Also Apply: Dean’s Norway Humanities & Social Sciences Scholarships At University Of Strathclyde – UK

Letter of Recommendation

One Letter of Recommendation is required from a teacher who knew you well and can speak to your academic performance. The letter should be signed by the teacher and if possible on letterhead.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)