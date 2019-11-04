2020 International Shakespeare Funding At University of Melbourne – Australia
Are you looking at applying for a scholarship program in Australia? The International Shakespeare Funding is available for International Students who are willing to pursue a scholarship opportunity for studies at University of Melbourne – Australia
This bursary is awarded to the student who submits the best essay on the subject of Shakespeare.
Application Deadline:
November 25, 2019
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
Value Of Scholarships: Up to $3000
Number of Awards: 1
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be enrolled in the course for the degree of Bachelor of Arts AND
be undertaking a Second, Third or Fourth Year English and Theatre Studies subject OR
- Applicants must have qualified not more than one year previously for the degree of Bachelor of Arts (ordinary degree) with a major in English and Theatre Studies
- Applicants must hold a high school certificate with a good academic record for taking admission in the University of Melbourne.
How To Apply:
Submit an online application, including a 4000 to 5000 word essay on Shakespeare.
Visit The Official Website For More Information
