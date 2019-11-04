2020 International Shakespeare Funding At University of Melbourne – Australia

Scholarship at University of Melbourne – Australia

Are you looking at applying for a scholarship program in Australia? The International Shakespeare Funding is available for International Students who are willing to pursue a scholarship opportunity for studies at University of Melbourne – Australia

This bursary is awarded to the student who submits the best essay on the subject of Shakespeare.

Application Deadline:

November 25, 2019

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Scholarships: Up to $3000

Number of Awards: 1

Eligibility:

Applicants must be enrolled in the course for the degree of Bachelor of Arts AND

be undertaking a Second, Third or Fourth Year English and Theatre Studies subject OR

be undertaking a Second, Third or Fourth Year English and Theatre Studies subject OR Applicants must have qualified not more than one year previously for the degree of Bachelor of Arts (ordinary degree) with a major in English and Theatre Studies

Applicants must hold a high school certificate with a good academic record for taking admission in the University of Melbourne.

Also Apply: 2019 High Achiever Scholarships At University Of Technology Sydney, Australia

How To Apply:

Submit an online application, including a 4000 to 5000 word essay on Shakespeare.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)