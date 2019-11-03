Over 40,000 Dormant Registered Companies Exist in Nigeria — CAC Registrar

It has been two years now since you have been at the helm of affairs of the Corporate Affairs Commission. What are the things you have done differently?

Within the two years that I took over, the commission has settled the 2013 nine per cent salary increment arrears that arose from a tripartite agreement between the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Corporate Affairs Commission and the Union.

It was a major cause of perennial and industrial unrest before I assumed office.

We also completed the decentralisation of all state offices operations, to ensure that state offices operate at par with head office, and to enable customers pick up their certificates at any location of their choice.

We also ensured full closure of manual registration nationwide and initiated the deployment of online real time pre-registration services to all state offices through the Company Registration Portal, to enable members of the public register their businesses from the comfort of their homes and offices within 24 hours.

Under my watch, the CAC has improved delivery time for name search from 12 hours to less than four hours and we also removed requirement for proficiency certificate in the registration of professional entities to encourage investors.

To what extent have these reforms impacted on the business environment?

The reforms that we have implemented have ensured that Nigeria made significant progress in the Ease of Doing Business Index in 2017 and 2018. The reforms also earned the Commission several outstanding awards.

The government has made remarkable progress in the Global Competitiveness Index ranking released by the World Bank.

Nigeria is now currently ranked 131 on the Ease of Doing Business Index moving up 15 places from its 2019 position. The feat is attributable to the faithful implementation of the Ease of Doing Business reform initiatives by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council under the able leadership of the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osibanjo, supported by Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investment, Finance, Interior and other stakeholders.

We are committed to the present administration’s reform agenda designed to ensure that Nigeria becomes an investor’s preferred destination of choice.

There had been issues of nine per cent increment which had in the past led to industrial crisis at the commission. Where are we on that?

The N1bn that was agreed between the union , the ministry of Labour and own ministry as well as the CAC since 2013 and this had resulted into strikes that we have experienced in the past. But this management has cleared that arrears within two years. We commenced last year’s and we have already cleared that outstanding. So that is one of the reasons why we are now having industrial harmony.

Another reason why you are not seeing protests and strikes is because of what we introduced when I took over as acting Registrar-General. We have a quarterly interactive session with staff and so we meet with them to share our thoughts, achievements and policies of government. And we also give them the opportunity to let us know how we are performing and what we need to do to get better.

We believe that when there is effective communication, it would reduce rumour and I have an open door policy and all the heads of departments also have that policy.

What is responsible for the delay in releasing the Business Incentives Scheme certificate?

We had a little problem because the last extension that was done by the Vice President and this was based on the fact it was doing very well and to allow more Micro, Small and medium Enterprises to come into the formal sector. So the announcement was done and it did not take into account that we had already planned for the year in terms of number of certificates to be issued.

And so, we knew when we had that promo, more requests came in and of course the certificates got finished. So now, we have to start getting certificates from offices that were not so busy. But currently, everything has been cleared because more certificates have arrived.

What is the commission doing with respect to dormant companies in its register?

We have over 40,000 of such dormant companies and we are reviewing that from time to time. We strike out the names of some and other new ones still come back. We have a period of time within which they can reapply to come back into the commission’s database. So it’s an ongoing process but so far, it’s about 40,000.

Recently, it was alleged that you were receiving allowances of a substantive head of the commission when in actual fact you are still acting. What do you make of this?

I was given the appointment as an acting Registrar-General. There had never been a precedent in the commission like this. Usually, when someone is appointed, it takes immediate effect and that was why we had to ask from the Presidency what to do.

Based on the condition of service, we realised that if you are an officer and you are acting in a higher capacity for 30 days and above, you can draw acting allowance. And this is very clear and that is what governs us as an institution which was why a memo was done to our board and the board looked at it and on its merit, the request was granted.

The Companies and Allied Matters Amendment Bill has been passed but yet to be assented to.

What steps are being taken to ensure it is assented to considering its importance to business regulation?

The CAMA bill is one of the reasons that the Open Government Partnership team is here. Open government partnership is one of the things that Nigerians expect to have a register of beneficial ownership to be domciled in the CAC. And this is one of the things that have been addressed in the new CAMA.

So we have also sent this to the Minister of Justice whose office actually heads the OGP. It has also been brought to his attention that he needs to engage the President to sign the bill otherwise Nigeria will miss out. So we are still on it. Last time, I was with the NBA President and he told me that being one of those that contributed to the review, they have written the President on the issue. I believe that the bill would be assented.

Have you cleared the pension arrears owed retired workers of the commission?

The outstanding pension arrears to pensioners have been cleared completely. It’s over N200m that have been paid and we are not owing any pensioner now.

There were allegations in some quarters that the upgrade of the Company Registration Portal was aimed at siphoning money under your watch. How do you respond to this?

The Company Registration Portal is the software that drives the operations of the commission. The vendors of the software, Messrs Oasis Nigeria Limited, was engaged by the commission in 2014, upon the approval of the Federal Executive Council, three years before I assumed office.

The management had decided on infrastructure upgrade of certain operational process in two major areas. They are E-Certificate and Certified True Copies. This was an upgrade of pre-incorporation process designed to enable customers to print certificates and Certified True Copies of filed documents from their end.

The upgrade as originally designed was aimed at doing away with physical contact with the commission or Federal Inland Revenue Service in the registration process. The initiative was to ensure improved efficiency, provide greater customer experience and further ease doing business. The desired objective was not realised and the commission had to revert to status quo.

It is difficult to see how an upgrade of existing process that had established mode of payment could result into siphoning money when the mode of payment itself did not change. The allegation that CRP upgrade was aimed at siphoning money is not only patently false but illogical. It is a mischievous smear campaign against me.

Source: Punch

