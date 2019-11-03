Blavatnik School of Government Scholarships at Oxford University, UK 2020

Scholarships at Oxford University, UK 2020

Applications are currently invited for the Blavatnik School of Government Scholarships on People Management in Government which will be awarded to Individuals who are seeking to pursue a scholarship opportunity for studies at Oxford University, UK. The scholarship cover full tuition fees, a stipend for living expenses, and costs of travel/research for three years for students of any nationality enrolled in the DPhil programme at the Blavatnik School.

The funding is linked to the School’s People Lab, an international centre for excellence in original research and knowledge-to-practice in the area of people management.

Application Deadline:

10th January 2020

Eligible Countries: International

To Be Taken At: Oxford University, UK

Type: Doctorate

Number Of Awards: Not specified

Eligibility:

Applicants must be International Students

Applicants must have completed their Bachelors & Masters degree program

Applicants must have good academic records

Applicants must be fluent in English Language

Application Process:

Applicants will be assessed through the regular DPhil application process of the Blavatnik School. Please make clear in your DPhil application that you wish to be considered for the People Lab scholarship.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

