Blavatnik School of Government Scholarships at Oxford University, UK 2020
Applications are currently invited for the Blavatnik School of Government Scholarships on People Management in Government which will be awarded to Individuals who are seeking to pursue a scholarship opportunity for studies at Oxford University, UK. The scholarship cover full tuition fees, a stipend for living expenses, and costs of travel/research for three years for students of any nationality enrolled in the DPhil programme at the Blavatnik School.
The funding is linked to the School’s People Lab, an international centre for excellence in original research and knowledge-to-practice in the area of people management.
Application Deadline:
10th January 2020
Eligible Countries: International
To Be Taken At: Oxford University, UK
Type: Doctorate
Number Of Awards: Not specified
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be International Students
- Applicants must have completed their Bachelors & Masters degree program
- Applicants must have good academic records
- Applicants must be fluent in English Language
Application Process:
Applicants will be assessed through the regular DPhil application process of the Blavatnik School. Please make clear in your DPhil application that you wish to be considered for the People Lab scholarship.
