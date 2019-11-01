Polaris Bank MD counsels pupils on financial growth

The Managing Director, Polaris Bank, Mr Tokunbo Abiru, has said there is the need for pupils to cultivate the habit of growing their finances through regular savings.

He said this on Thursday while delivering a lecture to mark this year’s World Savings Day to the pupils of the Government Secondary School, Hei -Rayfield in Jos, Plateau state.

Abiru said that regular savings could only be achieved by carefully and constantly monitoring discretionary spending habits and building a realistic budget that distinguishes between needs and wants.

He said “Money is never enough,that is the truth. You must deliberately decide to save money, which means that saving is intentional. You must learn how to save 10 per cent of your pocket money and save towards a specific purpose.

“Money saved should be placed in a financial institution for safe keeping and earn interest on your money. This reduces the risk of spending, theft and gives your money the chance to grow.”

Abiru who was represented by the bank’s Group Head, North Central, Mr Olayinka Obikanye, listed some of the ways through which the students could realise financial independence to include making use of their skills,being an entrepreneur, making out their own budget,forming a savings club in their school as well as opening their own bank accounts.

High point of the programme was the presentation of gifts to deserving pupils.

In a remark, the Principal of the school,Mrs Rahila Dafyat, thanked Polaris Bank for choosing the school for the lecture.

Dafyat , was represented by the Vice- Principal, Mr Nash Gyang.