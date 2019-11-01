Opera unveils platform for MSMEs growth

A global web innovator, Opera Limited, has announced the unveiling of an online platform for the growth of the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises in Nigeria.

The platform, called ‘OLeads’, according to the organisation, offers a unique tool to maximise the MSMEs’ visibility and online presence, increasing awareness about their business and helping to ramp up sales.

In a statement on Thursday, the Vice President, Global Business Development at Opera, Per Wetterdal, noted that the MSMEs were the backbone of the Nigerian economy and therefore needed to leverage rapid digital transformation as a means to scale their businesses.

Wetterdal added that OLeads had already enrolled more than 3,000 businesses on the platform in just one month of entering the Nigerian market.

He explained that this landmark meant that OLeads was fast gaining a strong presence in the Nigerian advertising market as a trustworthy platform rapidly growing its users’ base.

He said, “With the unveiling of this platform, we are now helping more Nigerian businesses find their target audiences online. We have received very positive feedback from the MSMEs we have on-boarded and we are excited to now offer this service to millions of businesses in the country.

“With OLeads, we are enabling millions of businesses to participate in this digital transformation, providing them a platform with user friendly tools and a fast and easy way to come online, reaching Opera’s massive users’ base.

“This is a new innovative online marketing platform and it is designed to transform Nigeria’s digital advertising ecosystem by removing barriers for local businesses to come online and connect with the fast growing internet population in the country.”