November 1, 2019

Access Bank Gives Customers one week free Instant Transfer

It’s not every day that an organization runs a cost-intensive promo across-the-board as a compensatory move of gratitude. Access Bank, Nigeria’s leading retail bank, is doing that in an amazing way.

The bank is offering its customers, who are in tens of millions, free instant transfers for a whole week. This is the bank’s way of thanking its customers for their patience and understanding throughout the period of its technology and infrastructure upgrade.

The upgrade involved the integration of all Access Bank’s platforms onto a new, highly scalable and robust platform. Since the official merger of Access Bank and Diamond Bank earlier this year, customers have carried on business as usual with no disruptions as promised.

However, the upgrade now offers the best digitally-driven financial solutions that will make transactions simpler, faster, convenient and more secure. This is in addition to the improved feature where customers no longer have to select between ‘Access’ or ‘Access [Diamond]’ when transacting. All transfers to or from Access Bank accounts have been harmonized.

The free NIBSS-Instant-Payment (NIP) transfer offer runs from November 1 – 7, 2019 and is available on online banking, mobile banking app and *901# or *426#.

All existing and new Access Bank accounts are eligible for this offer on the named channels. You can connect with the bank and stay updated on more product offerings and services through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, contact center via 012712005 and join the conversation #AccessFreeTransfers.

