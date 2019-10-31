International Merit-Based Scholarships At University College Dublin – Ireland 2020

Scholarships At University College Dublin – Ireland 2020

The University College Dublin – Ireland is offering the International Merit-Based Scholarships to Interested applicants who are looking at acquiring a scholarship opportunity for studies at the Institution.

These scholarships are awarded to academically exceptional students who will be ambassadors for their course and the School during their studies and after graduation.

Application Deadline:

March 31, 2020

Eligible Countries: Africa Countries

Type: Masters

Value Of Awards: Up to 50% tuition fees

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants must have a bachelor degree before applying for the grant.

Applicants must have achieved a GMAT test result of 630 or higher before submitting their application. Alternatively, candidates must have scored a minimum of 158 out of 170 GRE Verbal Reasoning and 160 out of 170 GRE Quantitative Reasoning.

How To Apply:

Interested applicants need to take admission in MSc degree program at the university. Applicants must complete the online application form in full (UCD Online Application) and attach their official GMAT or GRE Test Score Report to the application.

Visit The Official Website For More Information