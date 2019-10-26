2020 MasterCard Foundation Scholarships At McGill University, Canada – How To Apply
MasterCard Foundation Scholarships 2020
The McGill University, Canada is partnering with the MasterCard Foundation Scholars to offer scholarship opportunities to individuals who are willing to undergo a degree program at the Institution.
This scholarship program will provide academically talented, economically disadvantaged young people from Africa with access to quality university education
Application Deadline:
31st January 2020
Offered annually? Yes
Eligible Countries: Sub-Saharan African countries
To be taken at (country): McGill University Canada
Type: Masters (Non Thesis)
Value Of Scholarship:
The MasterCard Foundation Scholars at McGill will receive a holistic set of financial, social, and academic supports throughout their education and during their post-graduate transitions.
Eligibility:
To be eligible for consideration for the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Master’s Program at McGill, you must:
- Be admissible to one of the eligible programs at McGill University (see Program List below);
- Have never completed any graduate studies;
- Be nominated by a professor of a recognized Mastercard Foundation Partner University, or;
- Be nominated by a current McGill Professor or Staff Member ( Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program – 2020 Nomination Form.pdf);
- Be a citizen of and have lived a significant part of your life in a Sub-Saharan African Country (see List of Eligible Countries below);
- Have an exceptional record of service and activity in your school and/or community;
- Have an intent to return to your country immediately upon the completion of your degree with the goal of transforming your community through social and economic development;
- Demonstrate that your financial status is in the lowest two quintiles of your country.
Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program – Eligible Masters Programs 2019 (click to download)
Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program – List of Eligible Countries (Click to download)
How To Apply:
For further questions about the application and admission process please contact MCF scholars@mcgill.ca
Visit The Scholarship Website For More Information
