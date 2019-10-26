2020 Fully-Funded Erasmus Mundus Big Data Scholarships In France – How To Apply

Erasmus Mundus Big Data Scholarship program

The European Commission is offering the Erasmus Mundus Big Data Scholarship program to interested applicants who are willing to pursue a degree program in France

This scholarship program is created to provide understanding, knowledge and skills in this broad scope of fields. Its main objective is to train computer scientists who understand and help develop the strategies of modern enterprise decision makers.

Application Deadline:

15th December 2019

Offered Annually?

Eligible Countries:

All

To Be Taken At (Country): Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB) in Belgium, Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (UPC) in Spain, Université François Rabelais Tours (UFRT) in France, Technische Universiteit Eindhoven (TU/e) in Netherlands and Technische Universität Berlin (TUB) in Germany

Type: Masters

Number Of Awards: Not specified

Value Of Award:

Tuition fees, participation costs (including insurance coverage), contribution to cover travel cost and installation cost, and include a monthly allowance.

All scholarship holders will receive an insurance meeting the minimum insurance requirements of the Erasmus+ programme for JMDs.

Duration Of Program:

2 years

Eligibility: To be eligible for this scholarship program, applicants must:

have been awarded a Bachelor’s degree (i.e., the equivalent of 180 ECTS) with a major in computer science, from an accredited university.

be able to demonstrate proficiency in English by means of an internationally recognized test equivalent to level B2 in the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).

How To Apply:

Click to begin application process

Visit The Scholarship Website For More Information