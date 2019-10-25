Ogun State woos Americans with business opportunities

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has extended his administration’s hands of fellowship to the American government and people to come and site their businesses in the state.

Abiodun, who made this known at his Oke-Mosan office, said that his administration took seriously the ease of doing business, adding that the state government was looking forward to the help of the United States Embassy Commercial Service to facilitate new business through Public Private Sector Partnership to the state.

A statement from the Ogun State Government quoted him as saying, “Ogun remains irrevocably committed to opening channels of opportunities that will allow the state government to take full advantage of the United States Embassy Commercial Services.

“We welcome an open channel of opportunities that will allow us to take full advantage of your department; we also look forward to your help in facilitating for us prospective public private sector partnerships.”

The Ogun governor noted that his administration was aspiring to be creative in revenue generation for the state economy, saying that the state would welcome ideas and opportunities in its bid to raise the bar of the state’s income generation.

“We appreciate the fact that we have so much in terms of resources; we have the advantage of having industries here. We have people who want to live here. We have so much premium placed on our lands; so, we are able to raise a bit of revenue. We are trying to drive that, but we are also trying to be very creative about funding opportunities. We welcome ideas in that area. We need as much money as we can get; we are looking for partners,” he said.

He pointed out that the state could stimulate its economic growth if enabling environment was created, adding that if there was an increase in the economic growth of the state, the people would definitely enjoy the dividends of democracy.

The Commercial Attache, United States Embassy Commercial Service, Christine Kelly, acknowledged the efforts of Abiodun on the PPP.

She said the trade arm of the US embassy was conducting a business outreach in the South-West part of the country and decided to pay a visit to the state and avail the government of the opportunities available to any of its partners, adding that the department would cherish the opportunity to work with the state government.