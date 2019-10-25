Fidelity Bank, Lagos State partner on market infrastructure

Fidelity Bank says it is committed to partnering with Lagos State on infrastructure development.

Fidelity Bank, said in a statement that, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had a meeting with market leaders from Alaba, Trade Fair axis in Lagos West senatorial district.

It added that the consultative meeting which was coordinated by the Managing Director Fidelity Bank, Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo, lasted for about 90 minutes and it centered on the state government’s plans to improve security and upgrade infrastructure around the markets.

According to the statement, Sanwo-Olu said the discussion was aimed at fostering collaboration with the traders and to carry them along concerning government programmes.

He said he was satisfied with the conditions under which businesses were conducted in the markets, expressing disappointment over the state of roads and absence of relevant public facilities around the markets.

In fulfilling his campaign promises to the traders, Sanwo-Olu said his administration was prepared to change the condition by investing in infrastructure that would improve the quality of lives and commercial activities in the area.

Okonkwo stated, “Fidelity Bank was one of the first banks to open in the area and we understand their challenges from the extensive engagements we do have with them.

“We bank most of them and when there are issues we come together to interact and find solutions. This is exactly the approach that Gov. Sanwo-Olu is using today.

“The governor has outlined a course of action and we also use our knowledge of their needs and working in collaboration with the government, to come up with a model that will work for all stakeholders.”