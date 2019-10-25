Demand for Nigeria’s palm oil rising –PwC

The demand for Nigeria’s palm oil is now on the increase both locally and internationally, PricewaterhouseCoopers Limited, a renowned research firm, has said.

It disclosed this in a report released in Abuja on Wednesday during a validation workshop on National Initiatives for Sustainable and Climate-Smart Oil Palm Smallholders organised by Solidaridad West Africa, Nigeria.

In the report, PwC said the demand for palm oil in Nigeria had been growing just like the country’s population and emphasised that although the supply was low, there had been an increasing need for Nigeria’s palm oil from foreign countries.

The research firm said its investigations focused on oil palm producing Nigerian states, adding that the demand for oil from these locations had been rising.

It outlined the states to include Bayelsa, Rivers, Abia, Imo, Edo, Delta, Ondo, Cross Rivers and Akwa-Ibom.

Others are Osun, Ogun, Oyo, Ekiti, Abia, Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Benue, Nasarawa, Kwara, Kogi, Plateau, and Taraba states.

“Demand is still expected to outstrip supply owing to low yield, slow plantation growth and the perennial nature of the oil palm. The gap is likely to be filled by import and smuggling,” PwC stated.

It added, “Consumption grew at an average growth rate of 2.9 per cent, mirroring Nigeria’s population growth rate.

“This growth trend is projected to continue as palm oil continues to be a major food source for both domestic consumers for local dishes (80 per cent of demand) as well as industrial consumers (20 per cent), who require palm oil for various food and household items.”

It further explained that the total consumption of crude palm oil was estimated at 1.6 million metric tonnes in 2018, with production put at about 900,000MT.

“Consumption is expected to reach up to reach over two million metric tonnes in the next 10 years by 2029, with a potential supply gap of up to one million metric tonnes.”

Solidaridad, in a note it distributed at the workshop, stated that palm oil production had gained prominence in the international market recently.