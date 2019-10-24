See Visa requirements for Canada
All applicants must apply in person at the nearest Embassy or High Commission of Canada.
Information below is for reference purposes only.
To apply for a travel visa to Canada requires the following documents:
- Completed Visitor Visa (IMM 5257) and Family Information (IMM 5645) forms.
- An original and copy of your Nigerian passport. The passport will need to be valid for at least six months beyond your date of return and have at least two blank pages.
- Two colour photographs that meet the visa photo requirements.
- Proof of application processing fee and, if applicable, biometric fee.
- Proof of sufficient funds for the duration of the trip (i.e. three months bank statements, payslips, proof of investments etc.).
- If you are not paying for the trip you will need a letter from the person or institution sponsoring your trip and additional documents (i.e. a copy of their passport and a bank statement proving they have sufficient funds).
- Proof of ties to Nigeria (i.e. employment letter, proof of businesses or assets etc.).
- Copy of provisional flight booking and travel itinerary (i.e. accommodation reservations).
- You may need to provide a medical history or proof of good health.
- Previous passports showing travel history.
- Additional documents to support your application (i.e. marriage certificates, invitation letters etc.).
- A self-addressed return courier envelope.
- Minors (under 18) travelling alone will need a letter of authorisation signed by both parents or legal guardians. For minors travelling with one parent, a letter of authorisation from the non-accompanying parent or legal guardian is required.
- If you are visiting family or travelling for business you will need an invitation letter detailing the nature of the visit, length of stay, details of the host person or business etc.
