See Visa requirements for Canada

Want to visit Canada and searching for Canada visa requirements? If yes please see details below.

All applicants must apply in person at the nearest Embassy or High Commission of Canada.

Information below is for reference purposes only.

To apply for a travel visa to Canada requires the following documents:

Completed Visitor Visa (IMM 5257) and Family Information (IMM 5645) forms.

An original and copy of your Nigerian passport. The passport will need to be valid for at least six months beyond your date of return and have at least two blank pages.

Two colour photographs that meet the visa photo requirements.

Proof of application processing fee and, if applicable, biometric fee.

Proof of sufficient funds for the duration of the trip (i.e. three months bank statements, payslips, proof of investments etc.).