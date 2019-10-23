International Scholarships At University of Cambridge UK 2020 – How To Apply

Scholarships At University of Cambridge UK 2020

Applications are invited for prestigious scholarships available for home, EU and international students with outstanding academic records to support a degree program at the University of Cambridge based at Jesus College.

The University of Cambridge – UK is offering the following scholarships;

The Albert Goh and Elizabeth Coupe Scholarship

Up to £4,000 for a one year course.

One year Masters applicant in the Humanities or Social Sciences.

The Gurnee Hart Scholarship

Up to £8,000 for a one year course.

One year Masters applicant in History or historical studies.

The Embiricos Trust Scholarship

Up to £13,500 per academic year for 3 years maximum.

First year PhD applicant in Physical Science, Engineering or Mathematics.

Greek, Greek Cypriot or British nationality or descent.

Application Deadline:

March 24, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Master and PhD degree

Value Of Awards: Varies

Eligible Field Of Study:

Pursuing a master’s (Humanities or Social Sciences, History or historical studies) and a PhD (Physical Science, Engineering or Mathematics) degree program at the University of Cambridge based at Jesus College

How To Apply:

The applicants are suggested to take admission in a master or a PhD degree program at the university.

There are three types of awards available. Candidates need to complete their award application form and submit it with the CV, transcripts, and recent academic reference arranged to graduate-tutor@jesus.cam.ac.uk

Visit The Official Website For More Information