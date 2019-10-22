How to Start Light Carton Packaging Business In Nigeria (Step By Step Guide)
Light Carton Packaging Business In Nigeria Setup Guide
Are you here on Naijabizcom.com searching for ideas on how to produce light cartons for packaging your products and also supply other manufacturing companies in Nigeria?
If that is your desire, then please keep reading because in this article you will learn how to start light carton packaging business and make millions doing so in Nigeria.
Demand
The demand for Light cartons is huge, because on daily basis Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, electrical companies and other alike use millions of light cartons to package their products.
With the above, I will say the business is lucrative and it will surprise to hear that you don’t need huge capital or own the machinery needed to produce the light cartons.
Setup Step By Step Guide
To make money from Light Carton Packaging Business in Nigeria below is the necessary steps to step guide to follow.
Step One
Get your business registered in Nigeria with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and preferably register a Limited liability company.
Step Two
Secure a supply contract from any of the manufacturing companies that use light cartons to package their products.
To secure contract for supplying light cartons, all you need is to write and send an introduction letter to Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics and electrical companies that uses light cartons to package their products.
Step Three
Buy light carton papers (Chip board) in shops that sell printing paper in your location. If you are in Lagos, you can get light carton papers in Ladipo Street (Mushine) or go to Lagos
Step Four
Look for a good printing press in your location that has machines for producing light cartons and are willing to render such service for a fee.
Step Five
Get someone to fabricate a die cutting mold needed in cutting the light carton papers to desired shapes and sizes. (Please ask a reliable printer in your location for assistance on how to go about getting a die cutting mold)
List of Light Carton Packaging companies in Nigeria
Below is a list of Light Carton Packaging companies in Nigeria
Packaging Cartons Manufacturer Nigeria
29b Joseph Odunlami Street, Ogba-Ikeja, Ogba, Lagos., Ikeja, Lagos
Packaging Cartons Company
57 Adedoyin Street, Opposite Zenith Bank (Near Excellence Hotel), , Ikeja, Lagos
Dmccboxes and Classes
Off NEPA road KUBWA, Abuja, Abuja
Precious Image Ventures
49, Akinbode Street, Opposite Mother’s Joy Model College, Via Dalemo Bus/stop, Off Tarmac, Sango-ota, Ota, Ogun
Carton and Archive Boxes Lagos
29b Joseph Odunlami Street, Ogba, Lagos, Ikeja, Lagos
PACKAGING SOLUTIONS LTD
105 HERBERT MACAULAY WAY, EBUTE METTA, LAGS, Lagos
Cartons Seller Manufacturer
57 Adedoyin Street, Opposite Zenith Bank (Near Excellence Hotel), Ikeja, Lagos
Conclusion
Now that you know How to Start Light Carton Packaging Business In Nigeria, don’t just seat and let the idea go cold please take a day out to experiment with the information in Step one to step five before venturing into the business fully.
