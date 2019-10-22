How to Start Light Carton Packaging Business In Nigeria (Step By Step Guide)

Light Carton Packaging Business In Nigeria Setup Guide

Are you here on Naijabizcom.com searching for ideas on how to produce light cartons for packaging your products and also supply other manufacturing companies in Nigeria?

If that is your desire, then please keep reading because in this article you will learn how to start light carton packaging business and make millions doing so in Nigeria.

Demand

The demand for Light cartons is huge, because on daily basis Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, electrical companies and other alike use millions of light cartons to package their products.

With the above, I will say the business is lucrative and it will surprise to hear that you don’t need huge capital or own the machinery needed to produce the light cartons.

Setup Step By Step Guide

To make money from Light Carton Packaging Business in Nigeria below is the necessary steps to step guide to follow.

Step One

Get your business registered in Nigeria with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and preferably register a Limited liability company.

Step Two

Secure a supply contract from any of the manufacturing companies that use light cartons to package their products.

To secure contract for supplying light cartons, all you need is to write and send an introduction letter to Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics and electrical companies that uses light cartons to package their products.

Step Three

Buy light carton papers (Chip board) in shops that sell printing paper in your location. If you are in Lagos, you can get light carton papers in Ladipo Street (Mushine) or go to Lagos

Step Four

Look for a good printing press in your location that has machines for producing light cartons and are willing to render such service for a fee.

Step Five

Get someone to fabricate a die cutting mold needed in cutting the light carton papers to desired shapes and sizes. (Please ask a reliable printer in your location for assistance on how to go about getting a die cutting mold)

List of Light Carton Packaging companies in Nigeria

Below is a list of Light Carton Packaging companies in Nigeria

Packaging Cartons Manufacturer Nigeria

29b Joseph Odunlami Street, Ogba-Ikeja, Ogba, Lagos., Ikeja, Lagos

Packaging Cartons Company

57 Adedoyin Street, Opposite Zenith Bank (Near Excellence Hotel), , Ikeja, Lagos

Dmccboxes and Classes

Off NEPA road KUBWA, Abuja, Abuja

Precious Image Ventures

49, Akinbode Street, Opposite Mother’s Joy Model College, Via Dalemo Bus/stop, Off Tarmac, Sango-ota, Ota, Ogun

Carton and Archive Boxes Lagos

29b Joseph Odunlami Street, Ogba, Lagos, Ikeja, Lagos

PACKAGING SOLUTIONS LTD

105 HERBERT MACAULAY WAY, EBUTE METTA, LAGS, Lagos

Cartons Seller Manufacturer

57 Adedoyin Street, Opposite Zenith Bank (Near Excellence Hotel), Ikeja, Lagos

Conclusion

Now that you know How to Start Light Carton Packaging Business In Nigeria, don’t just seat and let the idea go cold please take a day out to experiment with the information in Step one to step five before venturing into the business fully.

Stay Blessed