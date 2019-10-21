SON Develops Standards for Plastics Recycling In Nigeria

Abuja: The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and stakeholders in the food industry have developed a standard for the production of plastics. This will help conserve billions of naira spent on the importation of plastics annually.

According to SON, the standards will improve production processes of plastics, ensure safety and quality.

This will provide opportunities for employment rather than spending hard-earned funds on importation.

SON said the need to develop the standard came on the heels of a recent coordination by the Federal Ministry of Environment to develop a national policy for the lifecycle of plastics.

Nigeria is the third largest importer of plastics in primary forms after Egypt, with just 30 per cent capacity to produce locally, while the remaining 70 per cent is imported.

SON Director-General Osita Aboloma, at a technical committee meeting on polymer and related products, said there had been demand for standard for recycled plastics.

He stressed that for the national policy to gain ground, it must be backed by standards.

“So, this meeting would not have come at a better time and also with the rising concerns over the use of recycled pet bottles in the food industry,” Aboloma said.

Represented by the Director, Standards Development, SON, Chinyere Egwuonwu, Aboloma said it would also give consumers and producers the confidence that the products and services they are developing or using are safe and reliable while also keeping the environmental safe.