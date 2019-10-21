How Agro Processing hubs Can spur Industrialisation In Nigeria

Nigeria has great potential to improve its agricultural value chains, but it is being hampered by farmers’ lack of access to infrastructure, quality seeds, finance and market information, international consultants, Prof Abel Ogunwale said at the weekend.

Speaking with The Nation, Ogunwale said promoting food hubs lined with functional infrastructure is a good strategy to support agribusiness and agro-industrial development.

This, he said, is because it creates an environment that improves the competitiveness of agribusiness, particularly small- and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs).

To achieve this, he urged Nigeria government to construct logistics centres of various types, including some related to agriculture and food.

He added that such facilities will enhance the capacities of food hubs to support collection, storage, processing, distribution and marketing of locally or regionally produced food products.

According to Adebayo, farmers have faced barriers in distributing produce because of lack of facilities.

He stressed the need to create agro processing zones across the country where farmers would cooperate in growing produce for local consumption.

He said such facilities have different, but equally important, functions, adding that they provide needed infrastructure for food processing and food preparation. The zones, would handle the distribution and aggregation of local foods, making them more available to the consumer.

For them to work, Adebayo said the government must revamp the transport infrastructure as it is one of the most important factors for a country’s progress.

He said transport infrastructure will add speed and efficiency to food movement as good physical connectivity in the urban and rural areas is essential for economic growth.

By Daniel Essiet

TheNation