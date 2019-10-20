USSD Code: Nigeria Government Orders Immediate Suspension of Charges

In response to the newly introduced charges on banking transaction made via mobile money USSD Code.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has ordered the suspension of the USSD code charges which was to commence Monday, 21st October.

A statement was released by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Nigeria to debunk the alleged USSD service charge by MTN Nigeria.

The ministry said in the statement that it was not aware of such charges.

“Please note that from Oct 21, we will charge N4 per 20 seconds for USSD access to banking services. Thank you,”

Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami has ordered the immediate suspension of said charges until the Ministry is fully and properly briefed.

Read full statement below

PRESS STATEMENT DISCONTINUATION OF ALLEGED USSD SERVICE CHARGE BY MTN NIGERIA The attention of the Federal Ministry of Communications has been drawn to the viral text message allegedly sent by Mobile Network Operator MYN Nigeria and other Mobile Operators notifying subscribers of a four naira (N4:00) charge per 20 seconds on USSD access to banking services from the 21st of October 2019. The office of the Honourable Minister of Communications Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami FNCS, FBCS, FIIM is unaware of this development and has hereby directed the sector regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) ensures the operator suspends such plans until the Honourable Minister is fully and properly briefed. Signed

Uwa Suleiman (Mrs)

Spokesperson to the Honourable Minister of Communications

20th October 2019