YouAreWelcomeHere Funding for International Students At Albion College, USA 2020 – How To Apply

Albion College, USA. Scholarships 2020

Are you an International student? Are you looking at pursuing a degree program in USA? The Albion College, USA is offering the #YouAreWelcomeHere Funding for International Students who are Interested in pursuing a degree program at the Institution. This college is dedicated to the highest quality in undergraduate education and committed to diversity as a core institutional value.

It also provides opportunities to help you pursue your chosen career path.

Application Deadline:

February 15 2020

Eligible Countries:

International

To Be Taken At (Country): USA

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Award:

$30,000- $35,000

Number Of Awards: Two

Eligibility:

Applicants have to enroll in the bachelor’s degree coursework at the college

Applicants must Demonstrate interest and initiative in promoting intercultural learning and exchange.

Applicants have to demonstrate the English language proficiency by providing TOEFL and IELTS scores

Applicants must have Graduation from or attendance at a secondary school outside the U.S.

How To Apply

Application Process: Interested applicants are recommended to take admission in the undergraduate degree coursework at the college via the common application or Albion application. After taking affirmation, you can download the application form and submitted it to the college.

