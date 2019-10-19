#YouAreWelcomeHere Funding for International Students At Albion College, USA 2020 – How To Apply
Albion College, USA. Scholarships 2020
Are you an International student? Are you looking at pursuing a degree program in USA? The Albion College, USA is offering the #YouAreWelcomeHere Funding for International Students who are Interested in pursuing a degree program at the Institution. This college is dedicated to the highest quality in undergraduate education and committed to diversity as a core institutional value.
It also provides opportunities to help you pursue your chosen career path.
Application Deadline:
February 15 2020
Eligible Countries:
International
To Be Taken At (Country): USA
Type: Undergraduate
Value Of Award:
$30,000- $35,000
Number Of Awards: Two
Eligibility:
- Applicants have to enroll in the bachelor’s degree coursework at the college
- Applicants must Demonstrate interest and initiative in promoting intercultural learning and exchange.
- Applicants have to demonstrate the English language proficiency by providing TOEFL and IELTS scores
- Applicants must have Graduation from or attendance at a secondary school outside the U.S.
How To Apply
Application Process: Interested applicants are recommended to take admission in the undergraduate degree coursework at the college via the common application or Albion application. After taking affirmation, you can download the application form and submitted it to the college.
Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information
Leave a Reply