List of Mobile Banking USSD Codes for All Banks in Nigeria – Check It Out

USSD Codes for All Banks in Nigeria

Nearly all banks in Nigeria now have their special USSD codes for mobile banking Services. Transactions.

This list of Mobile Banking USSD Codes makes it convenient for bank customers to carry out important bank transaction with the use of their mobile phone.

Eg: Recharge airtime, Account Opening, Balance Inquiry/Checking, Pay bills, pay for goods and services and transfer money to any bank in Nigeria etc.

Below is the list of Mobile Banking USSD Codes for All Banks in Nigeria

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) USSD Code for Money Transfer *737#

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) is a leading bank in Nigeria in terms of electronic banking. They were one of the first to introduce USSD banking, GTBank’s USSD code is *737#. The minimum transfer limit is 1,000 Naira and a daily transfer limit of *20,000 Naira*.

To transfer money from your GTBank account to another GTBank account, just dial *737*1*Amount*Recipient’s GTB Account Number# for example *737*1*5000*0123456789#

To transfer money from your GTBank account to another Bank, use *737*2*Amount*Other Bank Account Number e.g. First Bank# for example *737*2*10000*0123456789#.

Fidelity Bank USSD Code for Money Transfer *770#

Fidelity Bank USSD code is *770# and the maximum transfer allowed per day is 20,000 Naira.

Fidelity Bank USSD money transfer code to other banks is *770*Recipient’s Account Number*Amount# for example, *770*0123456789*5000#.

First Bank USSD Code for Money Transfer *894#

First bank is one of the best Nigerian banks for electronic banking services. First Bank’s USSD code is *894#.

To transfer money, dial *894#, a list of options will appear including Transfer money, Withdraw money and Make purchases, pay bills, buy airtime and manage the account. To make a transfer, type 1 and send.

Simply follow the instructions after and make your transfer.

Wema Bank USSD Code for Money Transfer *945#

Wema Bank is relatively new to USSD banking but they offer a good USSD service. Wema Bank USSD code is *945#.

To transfer money with Wema Bank, simply dial *945#

A list of options will appear including Open Account, My Balance, Send Money, Buy Airtime and Cash-on-the-go, Pay Bills, Change PIN, Change Account, Link BVN, Card Control, Pay with Mobile, Receive Western Union and Generate OTP.

Reply with “3” which is for transfer, you will then be asked to choose whether it is to a Wema Bank Account or other banks. Reply with the corresponding number and simply keep on following the on-screen instructions.

Polaris Bank USSD Code for Money Transfer *833#

Polaris Bank’s USSD mobile code is *833# and to transfer, all you need to do is dial *833# from your mobile phone and follow the instructions.

Sterling Bank USSD Code for Money Transfer *822#

Sterling Bank’s USSD mobile banking code is *822#. To perform a transfer, simply dial *822# and follow the instructions however every time you use the Sterling BankUSSD service, Five Naira will be deducted from your line.

Ecobank USSD Code for Money Transfer *326#

Ecobank’s Mobile USSD code is *326# and it has instant transfers, account balance, bill payments, mini-account statements and airtime purchase features. To transfer money from your Ecobank account, dial *326# and follow the on-screen instructions.

Zenith Bank USSD Code for Money Transfer *966#

Zenith Bank’s Mobile Banking USSD code is *966# and it gives you access to open an account, check account balance, load recharge cards and transfer money.

To transfer money from your Zenith Bank account to another, dial *966*Amount*Recipient’s Account Number# and follow the instructions on the screen.

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) USSD Code for Money Transfer *329#

FCMB’s mobile USSD code is *329#. To use the FCMB USSD service, you have to visit any FCMB branch or call their customer care on 01-2798800 to get your PIN.

To transfer money or do any other transaction after getting your PIN, simply dial *329# and follow the on screen instructions.

Unity Bank USSD Code for Money Transfer *7799#

Unity Bank’s Mobile USSD mobile code is *7799# and to transfer money, just dial *7799# and follow the on screen prompts.

UBA USSD Code for Money Transfer *919#

UBA’s mobile USSD code is *919#, dial it and follow the on-screen instructions that follow.

Union Bank USSD Code for Money Transfer *826#

Union Bank mobile USSD transfer code is *826#, dial and follow the screen prompts to complete your transaction.

Heritage Bank USSD Code for Money Transfer *322*030#

The USSD code for transfer for Heritage Bank is *322*030#

Keystone Bank USSD Code for Money Transfer *7111#

Keystone Bank mobile USSD code for transfer is *7111#

Access Diamond Bank USSD Code for Money Transfer *901#

Access Bank’s USSD code for mobile money transfer is *901#, Simply dial and follow the instructions thereafter.

Stanbic IBTC Mobile USSD Code for Money Transfer *909#

Stanbic IBTC USSD code for money transfer is *909#