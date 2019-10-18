How To Transfer Money Via Wema Bank USSD Code

Wema Bank USSD Code For Mobile Money Transfer

Wema Bank Nigeria Plc is an Old generation bank funded by state governments of South West Nigeria. To make banking easy for it teaming customers spread across states in the South West Wema Bank Nigeria Plc, rolled out the Mobile banking USSD Code *945#.

Mobile banking USSD Code *945#, allows you transfer money to any bank account in Nigeria, pay for bills, pays for goods and services, recharge airtime, check account balance etc.

The Wema Bank USSD Code *945# supports direct instant money transfer on all mobile device (Android, iOS, Windows, etc) and It also work on phones with or without internet service. All that is required is for you to enter the USSD code on the phone number registered a Wema Bank account and do 24/7 bank transactions in any location.

How to Transfer Money via Wema Bank Mobile Money Transfer Code

To transfer money from your Wema bank account to any bank account in Nigeria, Please dial this USSD code : *945*Account Number*Amount# and then follow the on-screen command to complete the transaction.

Example : To transfer N10,000 – dial this USSD Code : *894*0056738973*20000# and press send

NOTE: After the money is transferred and you receive an SMS from Wema Bank informing you your transaction was successful.

Wema Bank Airtime Recharge USSD Code – Mobile money USSD Banking

To recharge your phone or any person’s phone number with airtime, simply dial *945*Phone Number*Amount# – for example if you want to recharge N1000, dial *945*08016753007*1000# and send.

How to Check Wema Bank Account Balance on Mobile Phone

To check your Wema bank account balance, simply dial *945*0# and follow the on-screen command. It’s as simple as that.

Conclusion

With Wema bank mobile money transfer code, you can get more benefit from Wema Bank mobile money banking services simply by dialing this USSD : *945# on your mobile phone in the comfort of your home.

