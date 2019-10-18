How To Transfer Money Via Unity Bank USSD Code

Unity Bank USSD Code *7799#

Unity Bank is one of the old generation banks in Nigeria still waxing in spite of the unfriendly business environment in the country.

For convenient banking, Unity Bank rolled out the first four-digit code USSD banking code to make banking services much easier for its numerous customers in Nigeria.

With Unity Bank USSD Code, account holders will now be able to make transfers, recharge their airtime and check their account balance by simply dialing *7799# code on their mobile phones .

Here are the Features available on the Unity Bank USSD Code (*7799#)

· Account opening

· Airtime recharge

· Add Account

· Balance enquiry

· Bills payment

· BVN verification

· Fund Transfer

· PIN change.

Benefits of the Unity Bank *7799# USSD Code

· It provides a secure and a convenient way to transact with the bank

· It saves cost and time

· Compatible to all kinds of mobile phone

· It is reliable and easy to use.

· It provides convenient financial services to customers ( Airtime purchase, transfer money, check balance, request for BVN and pay for DSTV, GOTV, Electricity)

Unity Bank USSD Code For Money Transfer

Transfer money to any Unity Bank customers or other banks in Nigeria please Dial this Unity Bank Money Transfer USSD Code: *7799# and choose fund Transfer options

Unity Bank Money Transfer USSD Code for Airtime Recharge.

For Airtime Self purchases please dial this USSD Code below

*7799*Amount#

For Airtime Self purchases for other phone numbers please dial this USSD Code below

*7799*Phone Number*Amount#

Unity Bank USSD Code for Checking Account Balance

To check your current Union bank account balance, please dial this USSD Code below.

*7799# and Choose account balance enquiry option.

Conclusion

With the Unity Bank USSD Code *7799#, I believe you can do all your Unity bank transactions easily with your mobile phone at the comfort of your home.