How To Transfer Money Via Union Bank USSD Code

Union Bank USSD Code (*826#)

Union Bank is one of the top banks in Nigeria with over 100 years banking experience.

To provide convenient, fast, secure and affordable banking services to its numerous customers, Union Bank Nigeria plc recently introduced its mobile banking USSD code (*826#).

For those who don’t know the meaning of (USSD), the full meaning of USSD is: Unstructured Supplementary Service Data.

With the Union Bank Money transfer USSD code, account holders can use their mobile phones to send money 24/7 to clients, friends, and family members, pay bills, pay for goods, recharge airtime and check account balance etc.

NOTE: The USSD Code can work with any type of mobile phone and doesn’t require use of internet.

Benefits of using Union Bank Money transfer USSD Code

It’s quick and simple to use

It can be used on any phone

You don’t need internet data to use it

Bank Transfer, Airtime recharge is instant and available 24/7

It is free to register.

UNION BANK USSD TRANSFER CODE AND THEIR USES

TRANSACTION TYPES UNION USSD SHORT CODE AIRTIME FOR SELF *826*AMOUNT# Airtime for others *826*Amount*Phone Number# Bank Transfer (Union to Union) *826*1*Amount*Account Number# Bank Transfer (Union to Other Banks) *826*2*Amount*Account Number# Check Balance *826*4# Create PIN *826*5#

NOTE: Before you can use the Union bank ussd code you must first activate the 826 code using your registered phone number with Union Bank.

How to Recharge airtime with Union bank 826 USSD Code

To load airtime for yourself using Union *826# USSD Code, dial *826*amount# on your registered phone number. E.g *826*500# to purchase N500 airtime credit.

To load airtime for others, simply dial *826*Amount*Recipient Phone Number#

Note: there is a daily limit of N20, 000 for airtime.

How to check your Account balance using Union Bank USSD Code (826)

To check your bank account balance please dials: *826*4#

How To Transfer Money to Union bank account with USSD Code

To transfer money to union bank account please use this ussd code ; *826*1*Amount*Account Number#.

Please Note: you cannot transfer more the N200, 000 (Two Hundred thousand naira only) per day.

See example below;

*826*1*8000*3052529796# to transfer N8000 to that account,then follow the on-screen prompts.

How to Transfer Money from Union Bank to Other Bank with USSD Code *826#

To transfer money from your Union bank account to another Bank account using Union *826# USSD code, do the following:

Dial *826*2*Amount*Account Number#.

Example: Please dial on your mobile phone this code : *826*2*8000*3052529796#, to transfer N8000 to that account and then follow the on-screen prompts.

Conclusion

In conclusion, please before you leave this page, copy the Union Bank USSD Code (*826#) and test it on your mobile phone to see how easy money transfer has become in Nigeria.

