How To Transfer Money Via Stanbic IBTC USSD Code

Stanbic IBTC USSD Bank Money Transfer Code

Stanbic IBTC Money transfer USSD Code has really made banking transaction very easy and simple these days in Nigeria.

The process involves using Stanbic IBTC Money transfer USSD code *909# to transfer money to other bank account, pay for goods purchase, pay bills, purchase Airtime and check your bank account balance via your mobile phone without the need for internet.

In this article you will learn how to use the Stanbic IBTC Money transfer USSD codes to transfer money from your Stanbic IBTC bank account to other IBTC customer or any other bank in Nigeria.

How To Transfer Money from Stanbic IBTC account to other IBTC customers

To transfer money from your Stanbic IBTC account to other IBTC customers, please Dial this USSD code: *909*11*Amount*Account Number#

How To Transfer Money from Stanbic IBTC account to other Banks in Nigeria

To transfer money from your Stanbic IBTC account to other Banks in Nigeria, please Dial this USSD code: dial *909*22*Amount*Account Number#

For example, if you want to send 4000 Naira to account number 0028879356, dial *909*4000*0028879356# then authenticate with your PIN.

Alternatively use the Method below.

Please Dial *909#. Enter 1 for My Bank; Input 4 for Transfer; Enter necessary amount; Select beneficiary’s bank >> account number >> confirm details >> PIN.

Finally, you should receive sms notification about successful or failed transaction.

Stanbic IBTC money Transfer USSD code for recharging airtime

The next codes will help to recharge other phone numbers and your own.

Please Dial *909*Amount# for self recharge; *909*Amount*phone number# mobile operator’s name (for example, MTN, GLO, Airtel, 9mobile);

Stanbic IBTC money transfer USSD code for Checking Account Balance

Stanbic IBTC check balance Use simple code of Stanbic IBTC internet banking to check your account balance. Just dial *909# >> 2 for Balance Inquiry. Or dial *909*1*1#.

