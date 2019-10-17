Kent LLM First Class Honours Scholarships At University Of Kent, USA 2020 – How To Apply

University Of Kent, USA Scholarship 2020

The Kent Law School At University Of Kent is offering scholarship opportunities to International students who are willing to undergo a degree program at the Institution.

This scholarship program provides a tuition fee discount of 50% to entrants who meet the eligibility conditions stated below. The University will assess eligibility for the award after an application for entry to the Kent LLM has been submitted.

Application Deadline:

Overseas Students:

31 July 2019 for September 2019 entry {CLOSED}

18 November 2019 for January 2020 entry

Home Students:

31 August 2019 for September 2019 entry {CLOSED}

30 November 2019 for January 2020 entry

Eligible Countries:

Home/International

Type: Undergraduate

Eligibility: You must meet all of the following conditions:

Applicants must Have been awarded a First Class degree from a UK University (proven by receipt of transcripts and/or a degree certificate clearly stating that this classification has been awarded)

Applicants must classified by the University of Kent as a Home/EU student for tuition fee purposes

Applicants must Have firmly accepted an offer of a place on the taught Kent LLM at the Canterbury Campus of the University of Kent for entry in September 2019 or January 2020 and have met the academic conditions of entry/be accepted for entry

How To Apply:

The University will assess eligibility for the award after an application for entry to the Kent LLM has been submitted. To be considered, applicants must submit a KLS PG Funding application form to klspgfunding@kent.ac.uk

