Karen McKellin International Leader of Tomorrow Awards At University of British Columbia 2020 – How To Apply
University of British Columbia Scholarship 2020
The University of British Columbia is offering the Karen McKellin International Leader of Tomorrow Awards to high achieving students who are interested in pursuing a degree program at the institution
- The university provides the financial need for their students which is determined by totaling tuition, fees, and living costs, and subtracting the financial contribution you and your family can make each year.
- A standard needs assessment is based on the financial information provided by you and your family.
Application Deadline:
December 1, 2019
Eligible Countries: International
To be taken at (country): Columbia
Type: Undergraduate
Value Of Scholarship:
Tuition-Fees
Number of Awards: Varies
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be an international student who will be studying in Canada on a Canadian study permit.
- Applicants must be entering UBC from a recognized secondary school, college, or other universities.
- Applicants must be applying for your first undergraduate degree.
- Applicants must demonstrate a level of financial need that would otherwise prevent you from pursuing a UBC degree.
- Applicants from outside the home country will often need to meet specific English language/other language requirements in order to be able to study there.
Application Process: Interested applicants are requested to get admissionat UBC. After that, you must submit their award application and complete the online application for admission to UBC. Although you can specify two-degree choices in your application, only your first-choice degree will be considered for the purposes of this award.
How To Apply
Visit The Official Website For More Information
20 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEOSEO Score
Leave a Reply