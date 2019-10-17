Karen McKellin International Leader of Tomorrow Awards At University of British Columbia 2020 – How To Apply

The University of British Columbia is offering the Karen McKellin International Leader of Tomorrow Awards to high achieving students who are interested in pursuing a degree program at the institution

The university provides the financial need for their students which is determined by totaling tuition, fees, and living costs, and subtracting the financial contribution you and your family can make each year.

A standard needs assessment is based on the financial information provided by you and your family.

Application Deadline:

December 1, 2019

Eligible Countries: International

To be taken at (country): Columbia

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Scholarship:

Tuition-Fees

Number of Awards: Varies

Eligibility:

Applicants must be an international student who will be studying in Canada on a Canadian study permit.

Applicants must be entering UBC from a recognized secondary school, college, or other universities.

Applicants must be applying for your first undergraduate degree.

Applicants must demonstrate a level of financial need that would otherwise prevent you from pursuing a UBC degree.

Applicants from outside the home country will often need to meet specific English language/other language requirements in order to be able to study there.

Application Process: Interested applicants are requested to get admissionat UBC. After that, you must submit their award application and complete the online application for admission to UBC. Although you can specify two-degree choices in your application, only your first-choice degree will be considered for the purposes of this award.

