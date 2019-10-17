Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
International Student Scholarships At University of Alberta Canada 2020 – How To Apply
University of Alberta Canada Scholarships 2020
Applications are currently invited for the International Student Scholarships Program which will be provided to Individuals who are seeking to undergo a degree program at University of Alberta – Canada.
The bursary is available for high achieving international candidates and also has the purpose of supporting candidates by offering some discount in their degree course.
Application Deadline:
The deadlines are as follows-
- July 1 for September admission (annual) {CLOSED}
- November 1 for January admission(annual)
- March 1 for May admission(annual)
- May 1 for July admission(annual)
Offered annually? Yes
Eligible Countries:
International
To be taken at (country): University of Alberta – Canada
Type: Undergraduate
Value Of Scholarship:
Up to $9,000
Number of Awards: Not known
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be studying at UAlberta on a Student Visa Permit.
- Applicants must have good excellent grades
How To Apply:
Interested applicants have to take admission in an undergraduate degree program at the university. After that, on the bases of their academic achievement, they will be notified of their award offer after receiving an admission offer from the university.
Visit The Official Website For More Information
