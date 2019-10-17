International Student Scholarships At University of Alberta Canada 2020 – How To Apply

University of Alberta Canada Scholarships 2020

Applications are currently invited for the International Student Scholarships Program which will be provided to Individuals who are seeking to undergo a degree program at University of Alberta – Canada.

The bursary is available for high achieving international candidates and also has the purpose of supporting candidates by offering some discount in their degree course.

Application Deadline:

The deadlines are as follows-

July 1 for September admission (annual) {CLOSED}

November 1 for January admission(annual)

March 1 for May admission(annual)

May 1 for July admission(annual)

Offered annually? Yes

Eligible Countries:

International

To be taken at (country): University of Alberta – Canada

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Scholarship:

Up to $9,000

Number of Awards: Not known

Eligibility:

Applicants must be studying at UAlberta on a Student Visa Permit.

Applicants must have good excellent grades

How To Apply:

Interested applicants have to take admission in an undergraduate degree program at the university. After that, on the bases of their academic achievement, they will be notified of their award offer after receiving an admission offer from the university.

Visit The Official Website For More Information