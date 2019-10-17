International Awards At Oxford Brookes University UK 2020 – How To Apply

In order to encourage International students to be well prepared for their new life in the UK , The Oxford Brookes University – UK will be offering a brand new scholarship to support students who confirm their places early. The university will give you everything you need to ensure you have the technical, academic and personal skills and experience to help you pursue your chosen career path.

The sponsorship will be awarded worth up to £2,000 towards paying your tuition fees.

Application Deadline:

April 15, 2020

Eligible Countries:

International

Type: Undergraduate & Masters

Value Of Award: £2,000

Number of Awards: Not known

Eligibility:

Applicants must meet or exceed the University’s published entry requirements and you need to accept and confirm your place for the bachelor and master’s degree program at the university by 15 April 2020.

Applicants must be International Students

Applicants must be proficient in English Language

Application Process: Interested Applicants need to enrol in the undergraduate and postgraduate degree coursework at Oxford Brookes University. After taking admission, applicants will be automatically considered for this studentship.

How To Apply

Visit The Official Website For More Information