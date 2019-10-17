Frankfurt School General Funding for International Students Germany 2020 – How To Apply

Frankfurt School of Finance and Management Scholarship 2020

Are you an International Student who is willing to study for a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration program?

The Frankfurt School of Finance and Management , Germany is offering the General Funding for International Students to outstanding students who are looking to acquire a degree program at the Institution.

This scholarship program consists of a reduction of the tuition fee for the entire duration of the studies. The semester(s) abroad are included in the scholarship, provided that students choose to go to one of our partner universities under a so-called exchange agreement.

Application Deadline:

January 15, 2020

Eligible Countries:

International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Awards:

15-50% reduction in tuition fee

Number of Awards: Not known

Eligible Field Of Study: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Eligibility:

Applicants must be International students

Applicants must have to apply for the bachelor of science coursework at the school for the academic year 2020

Applicants must excellent grades

How To Apply:

Click Here To Apply

Visit The Official Website For More Information