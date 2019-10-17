Account Executive Job at United Parcel Service (UPS) – How To Apply

Jobs at United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service (UPS) – Founded in 1907 as a messenger company in the United States, UPS has grown into a multi-billion-dollar corporation by clearly focusing on the goal of enabling commerce around the globe. Today, UPS is a global company with one of the most recognized and admired brands in the world. We have become the world’s largest package delivery company and a leading global provider of specialized transportation and logistics services. Every day, we manage the flow of goods, funds, and information in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Account Executive (Small Package) – Business Development

Job Type Full Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND

Location Lagos

Location: Victoria Island, Lagos



Job Summary

He/She will be responsible for achieving his/her assigned sales plan by generating profitability. UPS revenue growth through the development of new businesses and the retention of existing businesses within the assigned accounts.

He/she analyses customers current supply chain needs to create appropriate solutions and promptly respond to customers’ requests.

Job Duties

Pre Selling:

Travels to customer sites for face-to-face meetings to gather information about their businesses and identify opportunities for solutions

Customizes standardized presentation templates with customers’ information to illustrate benefits of solutions to customers

Analyzes customers’ billing technology to understand their needs and recommend UPS products and services

Performs pre-call analysis (e.g., researches account history, shipping details, complaints, etc.) to prepare for sales calls

Researches resources (e.g., current customers, periodicals, competitors, etc.) to identify sales opportunities and obtain contact information

Selling:

Responds to internal sales leads from various sources (e.g., Sales Lead Incentive Management system, operations, Package Operations staff, etc.) to identify sales opportunities and create a sales strategy

Sells UPS suite of technology solutions (e.g., Trade Ability, Quantum View, and Campus Ship, etc.) to customers to secure their business.

Assesses previous sales calls to determine action plans for subsequent visits.

Researches existing UPS account history to obtain background information (e.g., pay history, shipping routes, etc.) and identify and prioritize large sales opportunities

Utilizes Total Enterprise Account Management System (TEAMS) to document customer information and provide account status to the sales team.

Maintains and monitors records of customer information and account performance to track sales performance to objectives

Reviews various Business Information and Analysis reporting tools to assess account performance and generate reports for management.

Presents solutions to customers to gain approval of proposals and move forward with the sales cycle

Executes on previously signed contracts (e.g., UPS Freight/ UPS Express) to introduce new products and services to customers and expand business within customer accounts

Submits customer pricing requests to Pricing Analysts to generate new or revised price quotes

Negotiates with internal groups (e.g., Pricing, Revenue Management, etc.) to create proposals and move forward with the sales process

Analyzes price quotes to verify accuracy and determine how to propose the solution to the customer

Setting up SOP – Sales Operating procedure or MOP – Master Operating Plans (e.g., later pick up times, etc.) to satisfy customer complaints. – Collaborates with operations to implement accounts with special needs (e.g., unique delivery schedules, extra conveyors, additional drivers, etc.) to adequately handle customers’ shipping needs

Generates customer-facing reports to outline shipping history, billing history, and accounts’ incentives (i.e., contracted discounts) and renegotiate contracts.

Follows-up with customers to ensure customer trades to potential /commitment

Trains customers on billing analysis tools and electronic billing files to facilitate report generation.

Trains customers on proper packaging techniques to avoid damages

Participates in UPS online training classes to prepare for products and services assessments and quizzes and to stay current on industry knowledge.

Post Selling:

Facilitates research of customer complaints (e.g., late deliveries, damages, billing questions, etc.) to determine appropriate resolution personnel, discusses complaints with UPS personnel (e.g., Area Sales Manager, business center managers, operations, billing, drivers, etc.) to determine corrective actions and resolutions.

How To Apply

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to United Parcel Service (UPS) career website on www.jobs-ups.com to apply