Access Bank Graduate Internship Program 2019 – How To Apply

Access Bank Graduate Internship Program 2019

Access Bank Nigeria Plc is a financial institution with presence in 9 countries in Africa and the United Kingdom and in all major cities in Nigeria. Also referred to as the Africa’s Bank of Best Practise, Access Bank operates on a platform of strong ethics, governance and professionalism.

If you’re ready to kick start a career in the financial sector, then we have incredible opportunities for you to be impactful and innovative.

You’ll be part of a fast-paced work environment that’s constantly challenging you to learn and develop.

You’ll join teams who are committed to your success. This could be your start to something big.

1.) Blue internship

The blue internship is for young driven talents who are seeking a full-time employment with the Bank after completion of their internship program.

Terms of engagement:

Duration: Up to 18 months

Work Days: 5 days

Training Inclusive

Opportunity to transition into full-time employment

Scope of work: Projects

Annual Leave Duration: 20 working days

2.) Orange Internship

The orange internship is for young talents who are seeking a flexible working arrangement.

Terms of engagement:

Duration= 12 months

Work Days = 4 days a week

Scope of Work: Team Support (Clerical/ Admin Function)

No Extension

No leave entitlement.

Interested and qualified? Go to Access Bank career website on access-diamond-bank-plc-2.workable.com to apply