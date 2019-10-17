Access Bank Graduate Internship Program 2019 – How To Apply
Access Bank Graduate Internship Program 2019
Access Bank Nigeria Plc is a financial institution with presence in 9 countries in Africa and the United Kingdom and in all major cities in Nigeria. Also referred to as the Africa’s Bank of Best Practise, Access Bank operates on a platform of strong ethics, governance and professionalism.
Job Detailed Description
- If you’re ready to kick start a career in the financial sector, then we have incredible opportunities for you to be impactful and innovative.
- You’ll be part of a fast-paced work environment that’s constantly challenging you to learn and develop.
- You’ll join teams who are committed to your success. This could be your start to something big.
1.) Blue internship
- The blue internship is for young driven talents who are seeking a full-time employment with the Bank after completion of their internship program.
Terms of engagement:
- Duration: Up to 18 months
- Work Days: 5 days
- Training Inclusive
- Opportunity to transition into full-time employment
- Scope of work: Projects
- Annual Leave Duration: 20 working days
2.) Orange Internship
- The orange internship is for young talents who are seeking a flexible working arrangement.
Terms of engagement:
- Duration= 12 months
- Work Days = 4 days a week
- Scope of Work: Team Support (Clerical/ Admin Function)
- No Extension
- No leave entitlement.
How To Apply
Method of Application
Interested and qualified? Go to Access Bank career website on access-diamond-bank-plc-2.workable.com to apply
