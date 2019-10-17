You cannot copy content of this page
Access Bank Graduate Internship Program 2019 – How To Apply

October 17, 2019   Jobs
Access Bank Graduate Internship Program 2019

Access Bank Nigeria Plc is a financial institution with presence in 9 countries in Africa and the United Kingdom and in all major cities in Nigeria. Also referred to as the Africa’s Bank of Best Practise, Access Bank operates on a platform of strong ethics, governance and professionalism.

  • Job TypeFull Time  
  • QualificationBA/BSc/HND  
  • LocationLagos
  • Job FieldBanking   Graduate Jobs   Internships / Volunteering  
Job Detailed Description
  • If you’re ready to kick start a career in the financial sector, then we have incredible opportunities for you to be impactful and innovative.
  • You’ll be part of a fast-paced work environment that’s constantly challenging you to learn and develop.
  • You’ll join teams who are committed to your success. This could be your start to something big.

1.) Blue internship

  • The blue internship is for young driven talents who are seeking a full-time employment with the Bank after completion of their internship program.

Terms of engagement:

  • Duration: Up to 18 months
  • Work Days: 5 days
  • Training Inclusive
  • Opportunity to transition into full-time employment
  • Scope of work: Projects
  • Annual Leave Duration: 20 working days

2.) Orange Internship

  • The orange internship is for young talents who are seeking a flexible working arrangement.
Terms of engagement:
  • Duration= 12 months
  • Work Days = 4 days a week
  • Scope of Work: Team Support (Clerical/ Admin Function)
  • No Extension
  • No leave entitlement.

How To Apply

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Access Bank career website on access-diamond-bank-plc-2.workable.com to apply

