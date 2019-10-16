NNPC/Total National Merit Scholarship Scheme For Nigerians, 2019/2020 – How To Apply

NNPC/Total National Merit Scholarship Scheme 2019/2020

Applications are currently accepted for the 2019 NNPC/Total National Merit Scholarship Scheme. Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and Total Upstream Companies in Nigeria (TUCN), Total Exploration & Production Nigeria Limited (Total E&P Nig Ltd) and Total Upstream Nigeria Limited (TUPNI) are offering the NNPC/TOTAL National Merit Scholarship programme to Nigerian Undergraduates who are looking to pursue a degree program at any Nigerian Institution.

This Scholarship scheme is aimed at promoting academic excellence and quality manpower development in the Country.

Application Deadline:

14th November 2019

Eligible Countries:

Nigeria

Type: Undergraduate

Eligibility:

Applicants must be a Registered FULL TIME undergraduate in a recognized Nigerian University.

Applicants must be a certified 100 or 200 level student at the time of application.

Applicants must have a 2.50 CGPA of 5-point scale, or equivalent.

Applicants must have more than 200 score in UTME

Application Process:

How To apply :

To apply for this scholarship click here.

The following documents are required when applying:

Recent Passport Photograph

Certificate or Proof of Origin

Senior Secondary Certificate of Education (SSCE)

UTME result

JAMB/University Admission Letter

1st Year Result showing CGPA

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information