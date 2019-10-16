Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
NNPC/Total National Merit Scholarship Scheme For Nigerians, 2019/2020 – How To Apply
NNPC/Total National Merit Scholarship Scheme 2019/2020
Applications are currently accepted for the 2019 NNPC/Total National Merit Scholarship Scheme. Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and Total Upstream Companies in Nigeria (TUCN), Total Exploration & Production Nigeria Limited (Total E&P Nig Ltd) and Total Upstream Nigeria Limited (TUPNI) are offering the NNPC/TOTAL National Merit Scholarship programme to Nigerian Undergraduates who are looking to pursue a degree program at any Nigerian Institution.
This Scholarship scheme is aimed at promoting academic excellence and quality manpower development in the Country.
Application Deadline:
14th November 2019
Eligible Countries:
Nigeria
Type: Undergraduate
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be a Registered FULL TIME undergraduate in a recognized Nigerian University.
- Applicants must be a certified 100 or 200 level student at the time of application.
- Applicants must have a 2.50 CGPA of 5-point scale, or equivalent.
- Applicants must have more than 200 score in UTME
Application Process:
How To apply :
To apply for this scholarship click here.
The following documents are required when applying:
- Recent Passport Photograph
- Certificate or Proof of Origin
- Senior Secondary Certificate of Education (SSCE)
- UTME result
- JAMB/University Admission Letter
- 1st Year Result showing CGPA
Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information
