Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
NNPC/SNEPCo National University Scholarship Program For Nigerians 2019 – How To Apply
NNPC/SNEPCo National University Scholarship 2019
The Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Company (SNEPCo) in collaboration with NNPC announces its National University Scholarship Program for Nigerians who are willing to study in Nigeria.
This scholarship is provided to promote academic excellence and improve the skills of young Nigerians
- Agricultural Science
- Chemical / Process Engineering
- Chemistry
- Civil Engineering
- Economics
- Electrical Engineering
- Finance
- Geophysics
- Geoscience / Geology
- Instrumentation Engineering
- Marine Engineering
- Materials / Corrosion Engineering
- Mathematics / Applied Mathematics
- Mechanical / Aerospace Engineering
- Medicine
- Metallurgical Engineering
- Mining Engineering
- Petroleum Engineering
- Pharmacy
- Physics / Applied Physics
- Process Control Engineering
Application Deadline:
23rd October, 2019
Eligible Countries:
Nigeria
Type: Undergraduate
Eligibility
- Applicants must be citizens of Nigeria.
- Applicant must not be a beneficiary of any other scholarship (National or International).
- Applicants must currently be in their second year of full-time study in a Nigerian University accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC)
- Applicants must have a minimum CGPA of 3.0 in a 5-grade system(attach transcripts or official records).
Application Process:
1. Every applicant should have a valid personal email account and phone number.
2. Applications by eligible candidates should be submitted online at https://scholastica.ng/schemes/SNEPCo
3. Candidates should include personal and educational details in the application.
4. Applicants should upload scanned copies of the following as part of the application:
- A recent passport-sized photograph of the applicant in JPEG format, and not more than 200 kilobytes;
- University or JAMB Admission Letter;
- Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) Result;
- O’ Level Result(s); and ‘A’ Level /OND /NCE Result(s) as applicable;
- Letter of Identification from State of origin indicating applicant’s local government of origin;
- Academic results for 100 level
How To Apply:
follow the steps below:
- 1. Click on “Apply Now” tab.
2. Click on “Register Now” to create an account.
3. Proceed to your email box to activate your account
4. Click on https://scholastica.ng/schemes/SNEPCo to return to Scholarship site
5. Enter your registered email and password to upload your information.
6. Enter your personal information, National Identification Number (if available), educational information, other information and upload required scanned documents.
7. Ensure the name used in applications matches the names on all documentation in same order. Upload a sworn affidavit or certificate if otherwise.
8. Ensure you view all documents after uploading, to eliminate errors during uploading.
9. When asked to upload photo, upload a pass-port photograph with a white background.
10. Recheck application information to avoid errors
11. Click “Apply Now” to submit information
12. You will receive an email and a sms that confirms your application was successful.
13. Return to https://scholastica.ng/, enter your Email and Password to download your profile and proceed to have your Head of Department sign the document.
14. Upload a scanned copy of the signed profile, this would be used for verification.
15. If National Identification Number (NIN) number was not available in step 6, to obtain your National Identification Number (NIN)
-
- Visit http://ninenrol.gov.ng to register and learn more about the National Identity Number
- Click “Create Account” and fill in the required fields
- Login with Email and Password to complete the form
- After completion, schedule a date for photo and finger print capture
- Visit any of the 37 capture centres www.nimc.gov.ng/pages/general/enrolmentcentres.htm to complete the registration process and obtain your National Identity Number
- You can also do your total registration at the NIMC office
- 16. Return to https://scholastica.ng/schemes/SNEPCo and update application with National Identification Number (NIN) to ensure completion
Note: Multiple applications attract a disqualification penalty from the Scholarship board
- The examination date will be communicated to shortlisted candidates only.
Note:
- Each document submitted online must not exceed 200KB and the image format must be in JPEG.
- Beware of fraudulent websites when applying for the NNPC/SNEPCo scholarship online. Such websites may ask you to make some payments in the course of the application. These are completely faux sites which should be avoided. NNPC/SNEPCo scholarship application is FREE.
- SNEPCo will not accept email applications. It is important to visit the official website for detailed information and to access the online application portal.
- SNEPCo is committed to providing scholarship opportunities that are not associated with application fees.
- SNEPCo DOES NOT ASSIGN Representatives/Agents to assist applicants.
- Any candidate found to have presented false documents will be disqualified or withdrawn at any level of the scholarship.
- Only short-listed candidates will be invited for a computer-based test’
Leave a Reply