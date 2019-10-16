Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
International Student Scholarships At University of Alabama USA 2020 – How To Apply
University of Alabama USA Scholarships 2020
Applications are currently invited for the International Student Scholarships which will be provided to Individuals who are seeking to undergo a degree program at the University of Alabama – USA.
This university is dedicated to excellence in teaching, research, and service. It will play an integral role in contributing to the atmosphere, diverse culture, and traditions. They will also enhance the skills of students in their chosen area of work.
Application Deadline:
December 15
Eligible Countries:
International
Type: Undergraduate
Value Of Scholarships:
$8,000-$26,000
Number Of Awards: Not known
Eligibility:
- Applicants must have to enrol in an undergraduate degree program at the university.
- Applicants must be International Student
- Applicants must have good academic records
- Applicants must accomplish the other English language requirements of the university
- Applicants must have at least a 3.0 cumulative high school GPA, standardized test scores of ACT and SAT, also required to fulfil the other admission requirements of the university.
How To Apply:
Applicants are advised to take admission in the undergraduate degree coursework at the university by filling the online application form.
Applicants must attach your copy of your passport, relevant visa and immigration documents which includes PR card, current visa, and unofficial transcript copies from every secondary school you have attended.
Visit The Official Website For More Information
Leave a Reply