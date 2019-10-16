International Student Scholarships At University of Alabama USA 2020 – How To Apply

University of Alabama USA Scholarships 2020

Applications are currently invited for the International Student Scholarships which will be provided to Individuals who are seeking to undergo a degree program at the University of Alabama – USA.

This university is dedicated to excellence in teaching, research, and service. It will play an integral role in contributing to the atmosphere, diverse culture, and traditions. They will also enhance the skills of students in their chosen area of work.

Application Deadline:

December 15

Eligible Countries:

International

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Scholarships:

$8,000-$26,000

Number Of Awards: Not known

Eligibility:

Applicants must have to enrol in an undergraduate degree program at the university.

Applicants must be International Student

Applicants must have good academic records

Applicants must accomplish the other English language requirements of the university

of the university Applicants must have at least a 3.0 cumulative high school GPA, standardized test scores of ACT and SAT, also required to fulfil the other admission requirements of the university.

How To Apply:

Applicants are advised to take admission in the undergraduate degree coursework at the university by filling the online application form.

Applicants must attach your copy of your passport, relevant visa and immigration documents which includes PR card, current visa, and unofficial transcript copies from every secondary school you have attended.

Visit The Official Website For More Information