International Global Funding At Jamestown Community College USA 2020 – How To Apply
Jamestown Community College USA Scholarships 2020
The Jamestown Community College – USA is giving you an opportunity to pursue a scholarship opportunity for studies at the Institution
The Jamestown Community College – USA can help you to prepare for life after college. They can explore your interests and also helps to choose the best career option for you.
Application Deadline:
November 1
Eligible Countries:
International
Type: Undergraduate
Value Of Scholarships:
$500 per year
Number Of Awards: Varies
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be enrolled in a bachelor’s degree coursework at the college
- Applicants must demonstrate serious academic intent and financial need
- Applicants must be fluent in English Language
How To Apply:
Interested applicants are obliged to take admission in the undergraduate degree coursework at the college either online or you can download the application and submitted it to international@mail.sunyjcc.edu or JCC Global Learning, 525 Falconer Street, Jamestown, NY 14702. After being enrolled, you can complete the award application form
