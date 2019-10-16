International Global Funding At Jamestown Community College USA 2020 – How To Apply

Jamestown Community College USA Scholarships 2020

The Jamestown Community College – USA is giving you an opportunity to pursue a scholarship opportunity for studies at the Institution

The Jamestown Community College – USA can help you to prepare for life after college. They can explore your interests and also helps to choose the best career option for you.

Application Deadline:

November 1

Eligible Countries:

International

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Scholarships:

$500 per year

Number Of Awards: Varies

Eligibility:

Applicants must be enrolled in a bachelor’s degree coursework at the college

Applicants must demonstrate serious academic intent and financial need

Applicants must be fluent in English Language

How To Apply:

Interested applicants are obliged to take admission in the undergraduate degree coursework at the college either online or you can download the application and submitted it to international@mail.sunyjcc.edu or JCC Global Learning, 525 Falconer Street, Jamestown, NY 14702. After being enrolled, you can complete the award application form

Visit The Official Website For More Information