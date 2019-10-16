Intensive English Institute Discovery Scholarships At University Of Maine USA 2020 – How To Apply

University Of Maine Scholarships USA 2020

The University Of Maine – USA is offering the Intensive English Institute Discovery Scholarships to High Achieving applicants who are seeking to pursue a degree program at the Institution.

All international applicants enrolled at the Intensive English Institute (IEI) at UMaine as well as those conditionally admitted to UMaine are eligible for this scholarship. It is applied as a $500 scholarship for each IEI session for Fall A, Fall B, Spring A and Spring B.

Application Deadline:

Open to apply

Eligible Countries:

International

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Scholarships:

US$2,000 per academic year

Number Of Awards: Not specified

Eligibility:

Applicants must be International Students

Applicants must have good academic records

Applicants have to show the English language ability by taking the TOEFL or IELTS test.

How To Apply:

No additional application is required. All eligible applicants will automatically be considered when they will apply for undergraduate admission at the UMaine.

Visit The Official Website For More Information