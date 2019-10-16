Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Intensive English Institute Discovery Scholarships At University Of Maine USA 2020 – How To Apply
University Of Maine Scholarships USA 2020
The University Of Maine – USA is offering the Intensive English Institute Discovery Scholarships to High Achieving applicants who are seeking to pursue a degree program at the Institution.
All international applicants enrolled at the Intensive English Institute (IEI) at UMaine as well as those conditionally admitted to UMaine are eligible for this scholarship. It is applied as a $500 scholarship for each IEI session for Fall A, Fall B, Spring A and Spring B.
Application Deadline:
Open to apply
Eligible Countries:
International
Type: Undergraduate
Value Of Scholarships:
US$2,000 per academic year
Number Of Awards: Not specified
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be International Students
- Applicants must have good academic records
- Applicants have to show the English language ability by taking the TOEFL or IELTS test.
How To Apply:
No additional application is required. All eligible applicants will automatically be considered when they will apply for undergraduate admission at the UMaine.
Visit The Official Website For More Information
Leave a Reply