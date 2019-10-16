How To Transfer Money Via Polaris Bank USSD Code

Polaris Bank Money Transfer USSD Code

Polaris Bank formally known as Skye Bank is one of the top banks in Nigeria making use of the USSD code for its mobile money transfer service.

In this Post you will learn how to use the Polaris Bank USSD Code transfer money (*833#) without stress from your Polaris bank account to account holders of both Polaris bank and other banks in Nigeria.

Also you will learn how to use Polaris Bank USSD Code to pay bills, recharge your mobile phone airtime, Update your BVN Profile and check your account balance instantly and other benefits of Polaris Bank USSD Code as listed below.

Benefits of Polaris Bank USSD Code for Money Transfer

With the Polaris Bank USSD Code, you can transfer money directly from your mobile phone

The whole process is secured with a special PIN

The Polaris Bank USSD Code service runs 24 hours in a day and 7 days in a week

No need for any internet connection

The Polaris Bank USSD Code service works on all mobile phones

With Polaris Bank USSD Code, you can transfer up to 500,000 Naira per day

Instant notification after every transaction

Steps on How To Transfer Money Using Polaris USSD Transfer Code

To make use the Polaris USSD Transfer Code service is very easy, all you need is to know through this post the various USSD codes assigned to each banking services offered by Polaris bank on it Mobile banking platform.

To Transfer Money Using Polaris Bank USSD Code steps to follow.

To make inter and intra bank funds transfer using Polaris bank USSD code below:

Dial *833*amount*account number#

Follow prompts

Or

Dial *833#

Select 6

Enter Account Number

Enter 4 digit PIN

Enter Amount

Click Send

Please Note: transferring money between two Polaris bank Accounts will cost you 10.50 Naira with value-added tax included.

Also: Transferring Money from Polaris Bank to other banks will attract a fee of 52.50 Naira.

Special Features of Polaris Bank *833# Mobile Code.

Money Transfer.

Recharge Airtime.

Check Account Balance.

Bills Payment.

Hotlist Debit Card.

Pay with MasterPass.

Update BVN Profile.

Open an Account.

Polaris Bank Airtime Recharge Code: Self & Others (Third Party).

To recharge you registered Polaris bank phone number or other phone numbers, follow the steps below.

Self Recharge.

Recharge airtime on the phone number associated with your account with the code below.

Dial *833*Amount#.

Your airtime will be top up in a matter of seconds.

Recharge other phone numbers: Third (3rd) Party Recharge.

To buy airtime for other numbers, use the Polaris bank recharge code below.

Dial *833*Amount*Phone Number#.

Complete the transaction using your authentication PIN.

That’s it on skye bank airtime recharge code.

Polaris Bank Account Balance USSD Code (*833*6#)

The code allows you to check how much is left in your Polaris bank account.

Dial *833*6#.

You will be charged 10 – 11 Naira for this transaction.

Polaris Bank Charges & Daily account Limit.

Transfer Limit: Maximum of 50,000 Naira daily.

Recharge Limit: 5,000 Naira daily and 20,000 Naira monthly.

Transfer Charges: 52.5 Naira for transfer to other banks and 10.5 Naira to other Polaris bank accounts.

Bills Payment Charges: N53 (LLC & Bet9ja) – 105 (PHCN & DsTv) Naira.

Recharge Charges: Free.

Network Charges: 1 – 5 Naira per transaction. You will receive Connection problem or Invalid MMI code errors if you have no airtime.

Other Polaris Bank USSD Codes.

Open Account: *833*1#.

Bills Payment: *833*2# >> follow on-screen prompt.

Hotlist ATM Card: *833*4# >> follow on-screen instruction.

Pay with MasterPass: *833*7#.

Change PIN: *833# >> 9 or * >> 1 to change PIN.

Conclusion

Please take note that to change the USSD code reset PIN, you need to contact Polaris bank customer care agent using any of the contact phone numbers listed below.

Tel : 070075932265, 08069880000, 014482100, 012705850.

Remain blessed