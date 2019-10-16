Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Apply for International Student Scholarships At McMaster University 2020 – Canada
McMaster University Scholarships 2020 – Canada
Are you an International student who is seeking for an opportunity to study in Canada?
The McMaster University – Canada is offering the International Student Scholarships to Individuals who are willing to undergo a degree program at the Institution.
The University will distribute the awards in the following manner:
- For Engineering Honors Awards: $750 (For average 88-89.99%), $1,000 (For average 90-94.99%), and $2,500 (For average 95 %+)
- For B.tech Entrance Scholarship: Students will receive an educational fund of $2,000
Application Deadline:
January 15, 2020
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
Value Of Scholarships:
Up to $2, 500
Number Of Awards: Not specified
Eligible Field Of Study: For Engineering Honors Award: Engineering in any subject area offered by the university. For B.tech Entrance Scholarship: Automation Engineering Technology, Automotive & Vehicle Engineering Technology, or Biotechnology
Eligibility:
- Applicants have to take admission in the Bachelor of engineering coursework at the university
- Applicants must be International students
- Applicants must be fluent in English Language
- Applicants must meet with the English language requirements of the university
How To Apply:
In order to apply for this application , students are needed to enroll in the bachelor of engineering coursework at the university. After being a registered student, you will be automatically considered for educational bursary.
Visit The Official Website For More Information
Leave a Reply