Apply for International Student Scholarships At McMaster University 2020 – Canada

McMaster University Scholarships 2020 – Canada

Are you an International student who is seeking for an opportunity to study in Canada?

The McMaster University – Canada is offering the International Student Scholarships to Individuals who are willing to undergo a degree program at the Institution.

The University will distribute the awards in the following manner:

For Engineering Honors Awards: $750 (For average 88-89.99%), $1,000 (For average 90-94.99%), and $2,500 (For average 95 %+)

$750 (For average 88-89.99%), $1,000 (For average 90-94.99%), and $2,500 (For average 95 %+) For B.tech Entrance Scholarship: Students will receive an educational fund of $2,000

Application Deadline:

January 15, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Scholarships:

Up to $2, 500

Number Of Awards: Not specified

Eligible Field Of Study: For Engineering Honors Award: Engineering in any subject area offered by the university. For B.tech Entrance Scholarship: Automation Engineering Technology, Automotive & Vehicle Engineering Technology, or Biotechnology

Eligibility:

Applicants have to take admission in the Bachelor of engineering coursework at the university

Applicants must be International students

Applicants must be fluent in English Language

Applicants must meet with the English language requirements of the university

How To Apply:

In order to apply for this application , students are needed to enroll in the bachelor of engineering coursework at the university. After being a registered student, you will be automatically considered for educational bursary.

Visit The Official Website For More Information