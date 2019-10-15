How To Transfer Money via Heritage Bank USSD Code

Heritage Bank Money Transfer USSD Code

Heritage bank is one of the leading banks in Nigeria that has deployed its mobile banking USSD Code to enable customers’ carryout bank transaction easily from the comfort of their homes or anywhere.

With the Heritage Bank money transfer USSD Code *322*030# , Heritage Bank account holders can use their mobile phone to transfer money, check account balance, pay bills, purchase airtime for their mobile phone.

Note : The Heritage Bank USSD Code *322*030#, works on any type of mobile phone; be it Android, IOS, Symbian or Java phones or Iphone and also works on all mobile networks like Glo,MTN,9mobile and Airtime.

Note: The Heritage Bank money transfer USSD Code *322*030#, also works in the rural areas internet doesn’t exist.

Note : With the Heritage Bank money transfer USSD Code *322*030#, you can make a maximum fund transfer of N100, 000 daily from your phone and mobile phone airtime purchase limit is pegged at N20, 000 only.

Steps To Transfer Money with Heritage Bank money transfer USSD Code.

Below is the Heritage Bank money transfer USSD Codes and how to use them to perform transaction on the Heritage Bank mobile banking platform.

STEP ONE: Heritage Bank Money Transfer USSD Code to other Banks.

To transfer money from Heritage bank to other banks like Gtbank, Zenith bank etc on your mobile phone please, Dial this USSD code :*322*030*Account Number*Amount# and follow the on-screen command to complete the transaction.

Example, dial this USSD code : *322*030*1234567890*5000# to transfer N5, 000.

STEP TWO: Heritage Bank Airtime Recharge USSD Code.

Heritage Bank Airtime Recharge Code – USSD Banking

To recharge your Heritage Bank account registered Mobile phone number with airtime, please dial this USSD code : on your phone: *322*030*Amount# and press send.

Example: To recharge your phone with airtime say N1000, simply dial the following:

*322*030*1000# and press send.

To recharge a non Heritage Bank account registered Mobile phone with airtime (other phone numbers) please dial this USSD code : *322*030*Mobile Number*Amount#.

STEP THREE: Heritage Bank Account Balance USSD Code.

To check your heritage bank account balance on a mobile phone, please dial this USSD code: *322*030# and follow the on-screen command. It’s as simple as ABC.

Conclusion

With the above procedure, I believe all Heritage Bank customers now have a sign of relieve when it comes to sending money to their friends, family members, business associates and paying for subscriptions via their mobile phones anywhere using the Heritage Bank money transfer USSD Code *322*030#.