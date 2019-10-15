How To Send Money Via Keystone Bank Transfer USSD Code

Keystone Bank Transfer USSD Code

Keystone Bank Nigeria has introduced the Keystone Bank Mobile Money Transfer USSD Code (*7111#), this is in compliance with the current Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) cashless policy.

The Keystone Bank USSD code (*7111#) for money transfer is available only to its customers for easy transfer of money, check account balance, buy airtime and Pay bills conveniently using any type of mobile phone whether its internet enabled or not.

In this article, you will learn how to use the Keystone Bank Mobile Money Transfer USSD Code (*7111#) to send money and do other important bank transaction in the comfort of your home.

Benefits Of Keystone Bank Mobile Money Transfer code (*7111#).

The USSD code is fast and easy to use

You can transfer money directly from your mobile phone

The whole process is secured with a special PIN

This service runs 24 hours in a day and 7 days in a week

No need for any internet connection

This service works on all mobile phones

Instant notification after every transaction

You can transfer up to 200,000 Naira per day

HOW TO REGISTER FOR KEYSTONE BANK MOBILE MONEY CODE

Below are the steps to register

On your mobile phone Dial*7111*0#

Follow the generated prompts then option to Create/Reset Pin

Enter the last four(4) digits of your Keystone bank ATM Card

You may be required to enter your a 4 to 6 digits security code which will be used for all transaction from henceforth.

After successfully registering your account, you can now make use of any of the transfer codes listed below to do bank transaction anytime, anywhere.

How To Transfer Money Using Keystone Bank USSD Transfer USSD Code

To transfer funds using Keystone bank Money transfer USSD code:

Dial *7111*Amount*Account Number#

Follow on-screen Prompts

Please Note: Transferring money between two Keystones bank Accounts will cost you 10.50 Naira with value-added tax included.

Transferring money from Keystone Bank to other Nigeria banks will attract a fee of 52.50 Naira.

How To Check Account Balance Using Keystone Bank USSD code

Dial *7111*0#

Follow screen Prompts

To Transfer Money to other banks use the USSD code

Simply dial *7111*AMOUNT*NUBAN Account Number#.

To Transfer Money to Keystone Bank Customer account

Please Dial this USSD code : *7111*Amount*Account Number# from your phone number, follow the on –prompt instructions and input your security code.

NOTE: to register this code, it is only with the phone number you used to open an account with the daily limit for transfers is N200,000.

ACCOUNT OPENING WITH KEYSTONE BANK USSD CODE

To open an Keystone Bank account, simply dial this USSD code : *7111*1# and follow the prompts shown on your phone. You may be required to put your bvn number of atm card digits. In completion of this, you receive a text confirmation and detailos of your new account number.

HOW TO RECHARGE AIRTIME/ DATA PURCHASE USSD CODE

To recharge mobile phone airtime using Keystone USSD Code, please dial *7111*amount# on your registered phone number.

To load airtime for others, simply dial *7111*Amount*Phone Number#.

Conclusion

I believe you will agree with me that the usage of USSD transfer code has drastically reduced the cost of business and stress associated with sending and receiving money in Nigeria.