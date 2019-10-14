‘Black Soap Market is Huge Forex Earner’

In line with Federal Government efforts aimed at diversifying the economy as well as boosting its foreign exchange earning capacity, a member of the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME) has urged the country to take advantage of the international demand for locally manufactured black soap, which she says is currently on the increase.

The Chief Executive Officer of CYWE Ventures, Nwakamma Okeke, who gave this advice in a chat with The Nation at the weekend, disclosed that the fortunes of the black soap sector has become so bright that she has grown her business from N1000 to over N20 million capacity within a decade.

Okeke said that Nigerians in diaspora place a lot of demand as such; she is currently working on expanding the business to enable her meet up with local and international demand.

According to her, “People request for the black soap from the United Kingdom, United States of America, Zimbabwe, Togo Ghana Egypt and Republic of Benin. This alone is a source of generating the much needed forex. As you can see, if we are able to access loans for expansion, we would do more and we would also be able to create more jobs.”

She urged women to stop using has chemical based cosmetics, stressing that it causes great damage to the skin as well as skin cancer amongst others.

“Today, very woman want to go “White” but CYWE is teaching them to go “Green.” Going green means going back to nature and maintaining what you have, the way you want it without spoiling your body texture. That is why we came out with products made from turmeric, moringa, honey, shear butter, ginger, garlic etc., blend together to get our body cream, hair cream, skin care product and other facial products including soap that we use for both male and female, for wellness and beauty of the body,” she stated.Commending the Bank of Industry for the expansion loan earlier given CYWA, the award winner of SON and NAFDAC 2019 National MSNE excellence in beauty, wellness and all cosmetic disclosed that she grew the business from N1000 to N20 million.

Source: TheNation