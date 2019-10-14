You cannot copy content of this page
October 14, 2019

Afrexim backs Nigeria’s participation in AfCFTA

AFRICAN Export Import Bank (AFREXIM) says it has created trade financing programmes to facilitate the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) in the manufacturing sector in Nigeria.

President AFREXIM Bank, Prof. Benedict Oramah, disclosed this at the second Annual General Meeting of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria – Export Promotion Group (MANEG) in Lagos. It will be recalled that Nigeria recently signed AfCFTA agreement after months of foot dragging.

The MAN event was titled “Leveraging On The African Continental Free Trade Agreement for Export Expansion in Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector”.

President of AFREXIM,  Oramah was represented by Mrs Kanayo Awane, Managing Director, Intra Africa Trade Initiative. Speaking on behalf of Oramah Kanayo said the policies were borne out of the need to upscale the Nigeria’s manufacturing sector in the intra African trade arena.

