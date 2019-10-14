Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Afrexim backs Nigeria’s participation in AfCFTA
AFRICAN Export Import Bank (AFREXIM) says it has created trade financing programmes to facilitate the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) in the manufacturing sector in Nigeria.
President AFREXIM Bank, Prof. Benedict Oramah, disclosed this at the second Annual General Meeting of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria – Export Promotion Group (MANEG) in Lagos. It will be recalled that Nigeria recently signed AfCFTA agreement after months of foot dragging.
The MAN event was titled “Leveraging On The African Continental Free Trade Agreement for Export Expansion in Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector”.
President of AFREXIM, Oramah was represented by Mrs Kanayo Awane, Managing Director, Intra Africa Trade Initiative. Speaking on behalf of Oramah Kanayo said the policies were borne out of the need to upscale the Nigeria’s manufacturing sector in the intra African trade arena.
Leave a Reply