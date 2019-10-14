Access Bank, Star plan N150m reward

ACCESS Bank Plc has partnered with Star Lager Beer to unveil ‘Access The Stars’. The scheme will enable the firms to discover new music talents across the country. It will also give exceptional Nigerians the chance to be refined, and empowered to reach superstar status in the music industry.

In addition to the fame of winning the hunt, the sponsors will give monetary awards of up to N150 million, to the winners of the hunt which will kick off this this month.

Speaking on the initiative, Access Bank Managing Director/CEO , Herbert Wigwe stated that Access The Stars is borne out of the desire of both brands to continue to connect with people through the one platform they both have in common which is music. “Both our brands share a long history of creating excellent musical experiences for not just own customers, but the wider Nigerian audience, and this is us expanding on that,’’ he said.

Managing Director/CEO, Nigerian Breweries, Jordi Bel, said; “we have done this before, but this time, we want to bring something new and more entertaining to our consumers, where they not only enjoy good music, but get the opportunity to have their own voices and music showcased to the rest of the world. We are really excited about this”.

Star Lager Beer is a well-known name in the Nigerian music scene, with hit concerts like Star Music – The Trek, Star Mega Jam, and famous talent show, Star Quest which was a launch pad for the likes of Kcee, DJ Switch and many more. With their concerts, the brand took stars around the country and gave them the platform to entertain fans in different cities.