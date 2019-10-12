How To Transfer Money via Ecobank Nigeria USSD short code *326#

Ecobank Nigeria USSD short code *326#

The recent cashless policy statement made by The CBN instructing all commercial banks in Nigeria to begin charging customers fees for cash deposits and withdrawers above N500, 000, has really encouraged more bank customers to embrace the mobile banking option in doing business in Nigeria.

Ecobank a leading Pan African financial institution with millions of customers has urged all its Nigerian customers on the need to constantly use its mobile banking USSD short code *326# for easy banking transaction.

Now with Ecobank Mobile Banking you can do all your banking on your mobile phone. Ecobank Mobile Banking is currently available in Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Ecobank Mobile Banking Features

Key features:

Make instant transfers

Check balances

Pay bills

Read mini-statements

Buy airtime

The Ecobank Nigeria money transfer USSD short code *326# code, helps customers to transfer or send money to Eccobank account holders as well as send money to customers of other banks in Nigeria.

Requirement for using Ecobank Nigeria USSD short code *326#

Step One

Visit the nearest branch of Ecobank Nigeria and open a bank account.

Step Two

Fill a request form that will allow you use the Ecobank Nigeria Mobile banking platform.

Step Three

Register a particular phone number for the Ecobank Nigeria Mobile banking service.

Note: The Ecobank Nigeria money transfer USSD short code *326# code, works on any mobile phone type whether its internet enabled or not and also works on all major mobile network in Nigeria eg MTN, Airtel, 9mobile and Glo.

Step Four

After meeting the requirement stated in steps above, you can now activate USSD short code *326# code on your mobile phone to enjoy the Ecobank services listed below

Send money to others

Receive money from families and friends

Receive money into your Ecobank account

Transfer money from your account

Buy airtime/data

Check your account balance

Pay for utility bills like (Electricity bill, water rate)

Pay for Cable Tv subscription like (GoTv,dstv, Startime etc)

How To use the USSD short *326# code to Access Ecobank Banking Services

How To Buy Airtime and Data Via Ecobank Nigeria USSD short code *326#

Airtime for self *326*1*Amount#

Eg (*326*1*300#)

Airtime for others

Dial *326#

Select “Load Airtime”

Enter the amount you wish the send to that number

Next, enter the recipient phone number and send

Enter your PIN number. This is to authorize the recharge.

Finally, press the send button to confirm

How To Check Account Balance Via Ecobank Nigeria USSD short code

Account Balance Enquiry *326*0#

How To Transfer funds to Ecobank Bank Via Ecobank Nigeria USSD short code

First Dial the code for Ecobank transfer *326#

Select the option “transfer funds.”

Enter the amount to you want to send

Enter your transfer PIN or secret number.

Confirm the transaction and send

How To Transfer funds to Other Banks Via Ecobank Nigeria USSD short code

First Dial the code for Ecobank transfer *326#

Select the option “transfer funds.”

Enter the account number of the person you are sending the money.

Choose the recipient bank

Identify full name of the receiver and press next

Enter your transfer PIN or secret number.

Confirm the transaction and send.

Conclusion

If you are an Ecobank customer in other countries Like Uganda and Kenya please use Ecobank USSD short code listed below

Ecobank USSD short code for Uganda

If you are in Uganda, dial *235#

Ecobank USSD short code for Kenya

If you are in Kenya, dial *335#

Ecobank USSD short code for Tanzania

If you are In Tanzania dial *150*18#