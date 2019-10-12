Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
How To Transfer Money via Ecobank Nigeria USSD short code *326#
Ecobank Nigeria USSD short code *326#
The recent cashless policy statement made by The CBN instructing all commercial banks in Nigeria to begin charging customers fees for cash deposits and withdrawers above N500, 000, has really encouraged more bank customers to embrace the mobile banking option in doing business in Nigeria.
Ecobank a leading Pan African financial institution with millions of customers has urged all its Nigerian customers on the need to constantly use its mobile banking USSD short code *326# for easy banking transaction.
Now with Ecobank Mobile Banking you can do all your banking on your mobile phone. Ecobank Mobile Banking is currently available in Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.
Ecobank Mobile Banking Features
Key features:
- Make instant transfers
- Check balances
- Pay bills
- Read mini-statements
- Buy airtime
The Ecobank Nigeria money transfer USSD short code *326# code, helps customers to transfer or send money to Eccobank account holders as well as send money to customers of other banks in Nigeria.
Requirement for using Ecobank Nigeria USSD short code *326#
Step One
Visit the nearest branch of Ecobank Nigeria and open a bank account.
Step Two
Fill a request form that will allow you use the Ecobank Nigeria Mobile banking platform.
Step Three
Register a particular phone number for the Ecobank Nigeria Mobile banking service.
Note: The Ecobank Nigeria money transfer USSD short code *326# code, works on any mobile phone type whether its internet enabled or not and also works on all major mobile network in Nigeria eg MTN, Airtel, 9mobile and Glo.
Step Four
After meeting the requirement stated in steps above, you can now activate USSD short code *326# code on your mobile phone to enjoy the Ecobank services listed below
Send money to others
Receive money from families and friends
Receive money into your Ecobank account
Transfer money from your account
Buy airtime/data
Check your account balance
Pay for utility bills like (Electricity bill, water rate)
Pay for Cable Tv subscription like (GoTv,dstv, Startime etc)
How To use the USSD short *326# code to Access Ecobank Banking Services
How To Buy Airtime and Data Via Ecobank Nigeria USSD short code *326#
Airtime for self *326*1*Amount#
Eg (*326*1*300#)
Airtime for others
Dial *326#
Select “Load Airtime”
Enter the amount you wish the send to that number
Next, enter the recipient phone number and send
Enter your PIN number. This is to authorize the recharge.
Finally, press the send button to confirm
How To Check Account Balance Via Ecobank Nigeria USSD short code
Account Balance Enquiry *326*0#
How To Transfer funds to Ecobank Bank Via Ecobank Nigeria USSD short code
First Dial the code for Ecobank transfer *326#
Select the option “transfer funds.”
Enter the amount to you want to send
Enter your transfer PIN or secret number.
Confirm the transaction and send
How To Transfer funds to Other Banks Via Ecobank Nigeria USSD short code
First Dial the code for Ecobank transfer *326#
Select the option “transfer funds.”
Enter the account number of the person you are sending the money.
Choose the recipient bank
Identify full name of the receiver and press next
Enter your transfer PIN or secret number.
Confirm the transaction and send.
Conclusion
If you are an Ecobank customer in other countries Like Uganda and Kenya please use Ecobank USSD short code listed below
Ecobank USSD short code for Uganda
If you are in Uganda, dial *235#
Ecobank USSD short code for Kenya
If you are in Kenya, dial *335#
Ecobank USSD short code for Tanzania
If you are In Tanzania dial *150*18#
