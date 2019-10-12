Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
How To Transfer Money and Pay Bills via FCMB USSD Short Code
FCMB Money transfer USSD Short Code
Are you a First City Momentum Bank account holder and tied of the long hours of waiting in the bank hall before you can send money to friends, family members and customers?
If Yes? Then, please read on because in this article you will see a secured FCMB USSD Banking short code with which you can from home transfer money, check account balance, buy airtime and Pay bills conveniently using any type of mobile phone whether its internet enabled or not.
Here is the FCMB USSD Banking short code *329#, with your registered mobile phone number you use the USSD short code to enjoy all products and services offered by First City Momentum Bank.
How to Use the FCMB USSD Banking Short code conveniently.
How to Buy Airtime FCMB USSD Banking Short code
Dial*329*Amount# to top-up your mobile phone.
Dial *329*Amount*Mobile number# to top-up other mobile phones.
How To Transfer Money via FCMB USSD Banking Short code
Dial *329*Amount*Account number# to transfer funds.
How To Check account Balance via FCMB USSD Banking short Code
Dial *329*00# to check balance.
Dial *329*0# to reset PIN or reset/create transaction code.
How To Buy Internet Data via FCMB USSD Banking Code
Dial *329*1*Mobile Number# to buy data on any phone.
How To Pay Cable Tv subscription via FCMB USSD Banking short Code
Dial *329*2*Amount*Smartcard Number# to pay for DSTv or GOTv subscription.
How to Block Debit Card Via FCMB USSD Banking short Code
Dial *329#, select self-service, select block card to block debit card
Dial *329#, select self-service, select block account to block account
How To Check Your BVN via FCMB USSD Banking Code
Dial *329#, select self-service, select link BVN to link BVN
How To Obtain Bank account Statement via FCMB USSD Banking short Code
Dial *329#, select statement, select full statement, then select duration (up to 6 months). Your statement will be sent to your registered email address instantly.
Dial *329#, select statement then select mini statement to view your last five (5) transactions instantly.
How To Reset money transfer pin via FCMB USSD Banking short Code
To reset your pin on FCMB USSD Banking platform, you can dial *329*0#, this will allow you to reset your pin.
Conclusion
Please do call FCMB Contact Centre on 01-2798800 or visit any FCMB branch for more information.
