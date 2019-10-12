How To Transfer Money and Pay Bills via FCMB USSD Short Code

FCMB Money transfer USSD Short Code

Are you a First City Momentum Bank account holder and tied of the long hours of waiting in the bank hall before you can send money to friends, family members and customers?

If Yes? Then, please read on because in this article you will see a secured FCMB USSD Banking short code with which you can from home transfer money, check account balance, buy airtime and Pay bills conveniently using any type of mobile phone whether its internet enabled or not.

Here is the FCMB USSD Banking short code *329#, with your registered mobile phone number you use the USSD short code to enjoy all products and services offered by First City Momentum Bank.

How to Use the FCMB USSD Banking Short code conveniently.

How to Buy Airtime FCMB USSD Banking Short code

Dial*329*Amount# to top-up your mobile phone.

Dial *329*Amount*Mobile number# to top-up other mobile phones.

How To Transfer Money via FCMB USSD Banking Short code

Dial *329*Amount*Account number# to transfer funds.

How To Check account Balance via FCMB USSD Banking short Code

Dial *329*00# to check balance.

How To Transfer Money and Pay Bills via FCMB USSD Banking short Code

Dial *329*0# to reset PIN or reset/create transaction code.

How To Buy Internet Data via FCMB USSD Banking Code

Dial *329*1*Mobile Number# to buy data on any phone.

How To Pay Cable Tv subscription via FCMB USSD Banking short Code

Dial *329*2*Amount*Smartcard Number# to pay for DSTv or GOTv subscription.

How to Block Debit Card Via FCMB USSD Banking short Code

Dial *329#, select self-service, select block card to block debit card

Dial *329#, select self-service, select block account to block account

How To Check Your BVN via FCMB USSD Banking Code

Dial *329#, select self-service, select link BVN to link BVN

How To Obtain Bank account Statement via FCMB USSD Banking short Code

Dial *329#, select statement, select full statement, then select duration (up to 6 months). Your statement will be sent to your registered email address instantly.

Dial *329#, select statement then select mini statement to view your last five (5) transactions instantly.

How To Reset money transfer pin via FCMB USSD Banking short Code

To reset your pin on FCMB USSD Banking platform, you can dial *329*0#, this will allow you to reset your pin.

Conclusion

Please do call FCMB Contact Centre on 01-2798800 or visit any FCMB branch for more information.