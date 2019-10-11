Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
How To Transfer Money via Access (Diamond) Bank Plc USSD short code *901#
Introduction
I know it’s no longer news that Access Bank Nigeria plc recently bided and acquired Diamond Bank Nigeria plc.
But what I discovered in this bank merger is that most customers of Diamond banks don’t know how to access their bank accounts to transfer money via the usual Mobile Phone USSD short code.
Access (Diamond) Bank Plc USSD short code *901#
So if you are a bank account holder with the formal Diamond Bank plc and searching for How To Transfer Money via mobile using bank USSD short code, see details below.
Here is How To Transfer Money, buy mobile phone recharge card and make other purchases via your mobile phone using the Access (Diamond) bank Plc USSD short code *901#
With the Access (Diamond) Bank Plc USSD short code *901#, you can also transfer money from one access bank account to another and from an access (Diamond) bank account to accounts with other banks in Nigeria by using the transfer code for access bank; you’ll need to authenticate the transaction using your 4 digit security code which can be created using the Menu option.
The money will be debited directly from the Access Account connected to the phone number used.
See All Access (Diamond) bank Transfer USSD short codes below and How to use the USSD Codes.
How To Buy Airtime and Data Via Access (Diamond) bank Transfer USSD short code
Airtime for self *901*Amount#
Airtime for others *901*Amount*Mobile Phone Number#
Account Opening *901*0#
Data Purchase *901*8#
How To Check Account Balance Via Access (Diamond) bank Transfer USSD short code
Balance Enquiry *901*5#
How To Transfer funds to Access Bank Via Access bank Transfer USSD short code
Fund Transfer to Access Bank *901*1*Amount*Account Number#
See example below
To transfer funds from one access (Diamond) bank account to another dial *901*1*amount*account number#. Example: *901*1*2000*1234512345#.
NOTE: The service attracts ₦20 charge.
How To Transfer funds to Other Banks Via Access bank Transfer USSD short code
Fund Transfer to Other Banks: *901*2*Amount*Account Number#
See example below.
To transfer from Access (Diamond) bank to other banks dial *901*2*amount*account number#. Example: *901*2*2000*1234512345#.
NOTE: The service attracts ₦50 + ₦2.50 (VAT) charges
Conclusion
Access (Diamond) bank USSD Code for Merchant Payment
Merchant Payment: *901*3*Amount*Merchant Code#
Access (Diamond) bank USSD Code For Bill Payment
Bill Payment *901*3#
Access (Diamond) bank USSD Code for OTP Generation
OTP Generation *901*4*1#
