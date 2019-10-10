Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits
Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
How To Recover Your Money From Bank Fraudsters
Introduction: Are you victim of bank fraudsters in Nigeria and looking for ways to recover you hard earned money back? If yes please read below to see how you can get your money back from online fraudsters. Step One : Follow the steps below
CBN has now mandated all banks to open a fraud desk to handle cases.
The bank will investigate, prosecute and reverse such dubious transactions even though the scammer has withdrawn the money.
Step two . Say you use UBA and you paid money into your instagram seller’s(scammer) Zenith account, you can simply send a mail to frauddesk@zenithbank.com.
Make sure you copy the CBN at cpd@cbn.gov.ng (This puts the banks on their toes).
Step three The banks should block such a suspicious account IMMEDIATELY a complaint is received via the fraud desk.
Conclusion They can receive customer’s STOP-TRANSACTION complaints to block their own account.
He also advised that people can visit CBN’s website for more details on how the procedure works.
Leave a Reply