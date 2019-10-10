How To Recover Your Money From Bank Fraudsters

Introduction: Are you victim of bank fraudsters in Nigeria and looking for ways to recover you hard earned money back? If yes please read below to see how you can get your money back from online fraudsters. Step One : Follow the steps below

CBN has now mandated all banks to open a fraud desk to handle cases.

The bank will investigate, prosecute and reverse such dubious transactions even though the scammer has withdrawn the money.

Step two . Say you use UBA and you paid money into your instagram seller’s(scammer) Zenith account, you can simply send a mail to frauddesk@zenithbank.com.

Make sure you copy the CBN at cpd@cbn.gov.ng (This puts the banks on their toes).

Step three The banks should block such a suspicious account IMMEDIATELY a complaint is received via the fraud desk.

Conclusion They can receive customer’s STOP-TRANSACTION complaints to block their own account.

He also advised that people can visit CBN’s website for more details on how the procedure works.