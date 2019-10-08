FCMB Nigeria stresses excellent service delivery

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has restated its commitment to attain the highest level of customer advocacy by leveraging on its solid business models, bespoke solutions, excellent service delivery, highly professional staff and technology to turn the aspirations of its customers to opportunities.

The bank gave the assurance in a statement to celebrate this year’s international Customer Service Week, holding from October 7 to 11, across its 206 branches in Nigeria. The theme of the celebration is: ”The magic of service”.

The theme recognizes that good service is magical, which can turn an unhappy customer into a satisfied long-term customer. It can also turn an occasional customer into a repeat customer as well as the biggest fan and advocate of an organisation.

The Customer Service Week, which started 35 years ago, is a unique period when service organisations and global agencies extol the patronage and loyalty of their esteemed customers by introducing several unique and special activities to appreciate them.

According to FCMB, the celebration of this year’s Customer Service Week promises to be exciting and memorable as it offers another opportunity to further connect, engage and appreciate customers for their unbridled loyalty and patronage in the last 37 years that the lender was founded.

The highlight of the week-long activities lined-up include a ”Special Thank You” message to customers nationwide and a plan by the Managing Director, Mr. Adam Nuru to speak to as many FCMB customers as possible.

In addition, the Executive Management of FCMB will visit children across all regions who have kiddies account with the Bank whose birthdays fall during the customer service week, to celebrate with them and present them gifts. Also, Staff that have gone the extra mile to provide magical service will be recognized and rewarded.

Commenting on the Customer Service Week, the Divisional Head, Service Management and Technology, FCMB, Mr. Kayode Adigun said, ”for us at FCMB, the theme of this year`s celebration is very significant as the concept of customer service is embedded in our corporate identity which is reflected in our core values-Execution, Professionalism, Innovation and Customer focus (EPIC). And this has been re-affirmed by our recent position in the latest KPMG BICSS where we came 3rd in both the Retail and SME segments. We are committed to continually offer our customers across all business segments, magical customer experience that will clearly stand us out, not just in the financial industry but in the service industry generally. Thank you for banking with us and we look forward to more patronage as we progress on our service experience journey”.